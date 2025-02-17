Today is Presidents Day. All across the country activist groups are organizing rallies to protest President Trump’s “seizure” of power and fight against the “oppression” he represents. As usual, the flyers online proclaim that these actions are the work of local Americans spontaneously organizing to save democracy. As usual, this is nonsense, and what we are seeing are actions directed from the center by individuals who want to transform this nation into a Marxist state.

“ACTION from @50501 movement:



The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities. We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People.



We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person’s worth is less than another’s. Together, we are a force for change.



50501 is not just a movement—it’s a national call for justice that’s already making waves. You’ve proven that already. Now, we need you to show up again—for each other, our communities, and a better world.



On February 5th, you showed up for your community in the thousands—and we need you now more than ever. The movement is not over. We are just getting started. On February 17th, 2025, we will unite for the National Not My President’s Day day of action, and we need YOU to be there. We’re asking you again to gather and protest or participate in other ways for our day of action.”

A host of supposed grassroots organizations have put their names on the notices blasted out nationwide, the 50501 Movement, Build the Resistance, No Voice Unheard, and Voices of Florida. All of that is largely window dressing. These actions are the work of a group calling itself Political Revolution. That group was created by individuals connected to Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Socialists of America.

It is hard to imagine a political grouping more out of touch with reality. Americans just roundly rejected the most radical leftist administration in American history. They are heartily sick of open borders, “gender-affirming care” and the madness of DEI. Americans are scared, drowning in debt, and sick of having the government tell them what to do. They want to be able to balance the checkbook, take the kids on vacation this summer, and make their own decisions about how to live their lives and what pronouns to use.

The people organizing these events think all of that boils down to racism, sexism, and transphobia. They were just getting started when Joe and Kamala’s campaign crashed and burned. It doesn’t matter that the American people support Trump and his actions to date. You don't care what the people think when you are a true revolutionary. You are part of the vanguard. It’s your job to tell the people what they CAN think.

“…We witness, with growing alarm, how our constitutional rights are trampled upon, how the authority of the President is being usurped by those who seek to consolidate power for personal gain. Meanwhile, President Trump systematically dismantles the very guardrails designed to ensure accountability across the branches of government.

We see elected officials shrinking from their responsibility to speak out, paralyzed by fear of losing their political opportunities. But amidst this, we are witnessing an unprecedented wave of unity. People from every background and every corner of this nation are coming together to demand accountability and to push back against the erosion of our rights.

On Monday, we call on organizations and activists across the nation to once again stand united. We will not cede ground to fascism quietly. We will fight back against Project 2025 and we will fight for the future of all of our beautiful communities. We not only owe it to our future leaders, ourselves, but to the activists and people who came before us– This is our moment, and the assignment is clear.

We stand firm at a critical moment in history, demanding that the American people be heard and that the White House be governed by the true will of the people—not by a tech billionaire who seeks to buy influence and control.

Together with our partners—Political Revolution, Voices of Florida, No Voices Unheard, Build The Resistance—we are ready to hold the line. Community is our resistance, community is our strength, and peaceful protest will be one of the ways we will ensure we protect it.”

Press release, 50501 Movement

Self-delusion is a powerful thing. Trump was just elected by a multi-ethnic coalition of working people who are sick of a dysfunctional government run by out-of-touch elitists and professional politicians. They want a good house cleaning in DC and a much smaller, cheaper, less intrusive government. Trump and his team show every sign of giving them that.

On the far-left that is intolerable. The radical Marxists in our midst are doubling down on their resistance, and it will only get worse.