UPDATE

In this article, we stated that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield stood to pay her respects at the passing of the Iranian President. This was incorrect. She was not in the room. It was her deputy Robert Wood who stood and participated in the moment of silence for the Butcher of Tehran.

We also failed to note that the US Senate Chaplain Barry Black, during a session on the Senate floor, offered a prayer for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Yesterday an Iranian government helicopter flew into the side of a mountain in northern Iran. The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and several other government officials were killed. Today the U.S. Department of State issued a statement of condolences. The entire Security Council of the United Nations including U.S. Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stood to pay their respects at the passing of the Iranian President.

We might as well have directed the wearing of black armbands when Osama Bin Laden was killed.

“The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.” U.S Department of State

Raisi was a bloodthirsty monster and hardline cleric. In the 1980’s he was part of a committee that oversaw the execution of literally thousands of political opponents of Iran’s theocracy. He went on to build an entire career as the enforcer for the mad mullahs in Tehran. He crushed protesters calling for democracy. He turned loose the power of the state on women who didn’t want to cover their hair or Iranians who simply wanted to be allowed to dance.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) released a statement following Raisi’s death that perfectly sums up what our official governmental response should have been.

“The regime in Tehran has lost one of its bloodiest hard-liners. Since before his sham presidential election, President Raisi subjugated the Iranian people to years of repression and left behind a reign of terror. From his support of international terrorism, mass murders of the Iranian people, and other human rights abuses, the world won’t soon forget Raisi’s atrocities.” rubio.senate.gov

Iran is the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism. Its proxies have attacked American targets literally hundreds of times. In recent years it has mounted an intensive effort on our soil to assassinate former officials in the Trump administration. Several of those officials remain under Secret Service protection today, because of the threat from Iranian assassins.

Iran arms, trains, and directs the Houthi jihadists currently firing ballistic and cruise missiles at ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis have attacked U.S. Navy vessels on numerous occasions and have shot down several U.S. drones. Only days ago the United States called on Iran again to stop supplying weapons to the Houthis.

Iran just fired something on the order of 300 missiles and drones at Israel. Tehran has made clear it retains the option to launch further attacks. Iranian officials have recently threatened on several occasions to acquire nuclear weapons and to use them on Israel.

Iran arms and supports Hamas, which in October of last year crossed into Israeli territory from Gaza and killed 1200 Israelis. Some of those were women literally raped to death. An undetermined number of Israelis were carried back into Gaza as hostages. How many remain alive and how many have been butchered since remains unclear.

In response to the news of Raisi’s death and that of the other officials on the helicopter, Hamas issued this statement.

“These leaders supported the legitimate struggle of our people against the Zionist entity, provided valued support to the Palestinian resistance, and made tireless efforts in solidarity and support in all forums and fields for our people in the steadfast Gaza Strip during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood,” Hamas said. NY Post

Hamas’s sentiments were echoed by a host of other terrorist groups throughout the Middle East. It is clear Raisi will be missed by the mass murderers and rapists of the world.

Raisi was a brutal, ignorant man who ascended to the second highest office in the nightmare that is modern-day Iran. He tortured and executed anyone and everyone who opposed him. He spread death and destruction across the globe. In his own country, he never tired of crushing the aspirations of the Iranian people and finding new ways to keep them imprisoned physically and psychologically.

This is the United States of America. We are supposed to stand for something. Our forefathers fought and died for the concepts of freedom, liberty, and dignity. They stormed beaches and hacked their way through jungles, because they believed, the whole country believed, that all people everywhere deserved the chance to breathe free air and live their lives as they saw fit.

There is no semblance of those sentiments in this administration. It is filled with men and women who make common cause with terrorists and excuse the use of rape as a weapon of war. The President of the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism just died, and the U.S. Government apparently wishes he were still alive.