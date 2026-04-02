The Houthis are Yemeni rebels and allies of the Iranian regime. They recently entered the war with the United States and Israel and began to fire missiles at Israel. To date, however, they have refrained from shooting at shipping in the Red Sea. Right now, tankers filling up with oil at Yanbu, the Saudi port on the Red Sea, are in many ways the world’s lifeline. Thirty tankers at a time are docked there, taking on oil brought across Saudi Arabia in a pipeline. This allows oil to flow out of Saudi Arabia and bypass the Iranian stranglehold on the Straits of Hormuz.

Why? Why have these Iranian allies not closed the Red Sea to shipping? The answer tells you a great deal about how the Middle East works and what the word “ally” really means in the region.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia and Yemen entered into a Road Map deal to end fighting between the Houthis and Riyadh. Saudi Arabia now sends tens of millions of dollars to Yemen every few months. Ostensibly, this is support for the Yemeni government, but a big chunk of this money goes to the Houthis directly. The Saudis pay the salaries of the Houthi fighters.

We call this protection money.

The Houthis don’t make any serious effort to disguise it as anything else. Earlier this year, the Saudis were behind on their payments to the Houthis. Houthi fighters were not being paid. There were reports of famine in some Houthi-controlled areas. Acting de facto Prime Minister Mohammed Ahmed Muftaf, speaking in place of Houthi de facto President Mahdi Al Mashat, then delivered a strongly worded warning to Saudi Arabia. He urged Riyadh to release funds to pay Houthi salaries as a “basic right” and said that “time is running out and patience has limits.”

Not long thereafter, Riyadh dropped three hundred forty-six million dollars for salaries across Yemen, including in the Houthi zones. Fighters and state workers there had gone unpaid for ages—sometimes months—so this batch finally let the Houthis clear the backlog. After the Houthis got the cash, they began to hit Israel, but they pointedly avoided taking any action detrimental to Saudi interests.

The Saudis tried and failed to militarily defeat the Houthis. They decided it was easier to buy peace.

This is the way the Middle East works. This is the way it has always worked. In the early years of the United States, we confronted the Barbary Pirates, a grouping of small city-states in North Africa that attacked shipping in the Mediterranean. The Barbary Pirates seized merchant vessels and took hostages, and sold the crews of the captured ships into slavery. The countries in the region had long since adopted the practice of paying the Barbary states protection money and ransoming their citizens when they were captured.

President Jefferson had a different idea. He sent the fledgling U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to demonstrate that we did not negotiate with pirates. The words “shores of Tripoli” in the Marine Corps’ hymn still commemorate that era. Americans do not take kindly to the idea of being held up at gunpoint. We hang pirates; we do not reward them.

The Middle East does not understand that kind of principle. Everyone makes deals. Everyone is hiding something. Everyone is hedging their bets. “Ally” is a very flexible concept.

We are at war with Iran. I srael is our ally in that conflict. Saudi Arabia is as well. And yet, even as the drones and missiles fly, Saudi Arabia is making deals with Iran’s Houthis partners, the Pirates of the Red Sea, to protect itself and allow Israel to be attacked. Only Americans would find that surprising.