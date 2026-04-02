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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
4d

Yes, many approaches nation states use to get along in a hostile world. Ally is a very loose term.

While the very young US paid one third of its revenue each year to the pirates it became cheaper to amass marines and war ships to settle the issue. The US developed its own way of assisting its commercial businesses around the world and diplomacy was rarely used. Other western nations excelled at empire building. It might be the case that more wars were fought between European nations than were fought between ME states. 100 years ago, much of the ME and North Africa were under imperialism by the Brits, France, Italy, and Spain.

The globalists are doing their best to ensure the chaos of wars kills off many and governments collapse so the world’s resources are reserved for their posterity

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
4d

So the weak Saudis would rather pay for protection from the Houthi rebels.

And Yemen couldn't be bothered to stop them either.

Yes and let's not forget G.W. Bush gave the Saudis top cover and expedited evacuation fron USA immediately after 9/11.

No one can be trusted to root out evil when money is concerned.

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