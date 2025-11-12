Zohran Mamdani has named his longtime advisor, Elle Bisgaard-Church, to be his chief of staff. She is the principal architect of Mamdani’s proposal to have social workers respond to certain 911 calls in New York City. Her appointment is viewed as an indication that Mamdani will shift significant power in regard to public safety away from the New York Police Department. Critics point out that social workers are unlikely to be able to handle many of the problems they will encounter, and that the public will pay the price.

As with so many aspects of Mamdani’s agenda, the critics are missing the real point.

Mamdani and the Communist Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are not really focused on matters of efficiency or public service. They are focused on power. The police in their view, represent the state. They must be attacked, because the revolutionaries need to seize power, and the police are in the way.

“For all of the working class to achieve collective liberation, we must constrain, diminish, and abolish the carceral forces of the state — from prisons and police themselves, to their manifestations in all forms throughout society. Each step forward in reducing the size, power, and authority of the repressive forces of the state expands the space for mass, organized, and collective action of the working class, and clears ground for us to build the institutions of a society to serve our communities with real justice and equality.

We are committed to the horizon of abolition and the path leading us there. Our demands:

DSA Political Platform

“We firmly assert that the only way to actually keep New Yorkers safe is to cut the NYPD budget to zero.”

DSA Planning Document

As with so many aspects of Mamdani’s platform, the public and the press remain unwilling to confront the true nature of what he and his supporters intend. These are not reformers who believe they can craft a more efficient and humane approach to policing. These are revolutionaries who are dedicated to the proposition that the United States is an illegitimate, oppressive regime that must be toppled.

Mamdani and his followers do not want to reform policing. They want to do away with it all altogether. For the time being, they will be content to suggest to you that some hazy, kinder, gentler community approach will ensure citizens are safe in their homes and on the streets. You will, of course, wake up one day to discover that policing is now done by an entity put in place by the “people” and answerable to no one.

If you don’t believe that, go ask the Russians, the Chinese, or the North Koreans about their experience.

Lest you think that the DSA and Mamdani are content with simply shouting some slogans and have no intention of following through on their pronouncements – think again. They have devoted a great deal of thought to precisely how to proceed and have mapped it out in great detail.

“Defund NYPD, Until Abolition Now”

“Cuts to the NYPD must reflect the department’s unnecessary presence in many aspects of New Yorkers’ lives.”

“Demand the highest budget cuts per year, until the police budget reaches zero.

“No hiring of new officers or replacement of fired or resigned officers.”

“Slash police salaries across the board until they are zeroed out.”

“Stop NYPD patrol policing.”

“Start with cutting the officer headcount in half (Abolish NYPD).”

DSA Abolish NYPD planning document

Mamdani and his cadre are not intent on reform. They are intent on breaking the paradigm and revolution. We have seen autonomous zones in various places around the country in recent years. They have been limited in size and scope, and ultimately, the police moved in and shut them down.

What is coming now in New York is something qualitatively different. It will not just be far larger but will have far more power. The Mayor will not stand in opposition to this movement. He will lead it.

This is not a theoretical possibility. It is not a problem we may confront at some unknown point in the distant future. This is real. This is immediate. This is going to happen as soon as Mamdani takes power, and his supporters may yet decide to move even sooner.

The People’s Republic of New York now exists, and one of the comrades is the new mayor. Step One – eliminate the police.