Days ago, a number of mainstream media outlets began to spread the word that the People’s Convoy from California to Washington, D.C. had failed. Nobody was really interested. The whole thing had fizzled. There was nothing to see here.

That was the first clue this thing was truly massive.

The convoy spent last night in Oklahoma. It will reach Missouri today. It is due in Washington, D.C. this Saturday.

At last report, the convoy was 30 miles long, contained 7000 vehicles, and was growing by the day. It includes trucks, RV’s, and countless passenger vehicles. At every overpass supporters are crowded in, sometimes by the hundreds, waving American flags and showing their support.

Even that, though, does not capture the full power of what is happening. The “main” convoy coming from California on the southern route to D.C. is really only one of a myriad of convoys all heading to D.C. All of these will merge at some point and converge on the Capital.

In fact, the internet is virtually overrun with groups that have already organized convoys coming from a multitude of states: The People’s Convoy – Northeast Route; NY and PA Convoy to D.C. Group; South NJ Convoy to DC; Convoys to DC; Peoples Convoy NH; Idaho The 208 People’s Convoy; North Jersey Freedom Convoy, etc.

One estimate from an individual riding in the convoy is that there may well be a million people who ultimately converge on Washington, D.C.

The usual efforts are being made to cast the convoy participants in a bad light. Claims have been made that convoy participants are acting dangerously and threatening traffic safety. Accusations have also been made that the convoy will pose some sort of danger to the residents of Washington, D.C.

“U.S. convoy organizers include a fear-mongering lineup of far-right actors, QAnon backers, vaccine opponents, COVID-19 truthers, extremist groups, and other self-proclaimed “patriots” leveraging disinformation to convince Americans that their liberties are at risk while imploring them to stand up and defend them.” Huffington Post

In fact, to date, the entire convoy from California has apparently proceeded without any traffic infractions. Communications from convoy leadership constantly stress the need for safety. Convoy organizers have also stated that they intend to circle D.C. on the beltway around the city and not to enter the city itself.

Video of participants in the various convoys hardly supports a vision of dangerous radicals. On the contrary, what it shows is a cross-section of America. Their focus is clear. They want an end to the COVID-19 mandates and a return to the rule of law in this country.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to restore our once perfect Union, re-establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense of all, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty, do ordain and establish the restoration movement of The People’s Convoy for the United States of America. WE DEMAND THE DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY CONCERNING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BE LIFTED IMMEDIATELY AND OUR CHERISHED CONSTITUTION REIGN SUPREME. WE ARE THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND WE STAND TOGETHER UNDER THE BANNER OF FREEDOM – FREEDOM IS THE ONE THING THAT UNITES US ALL. LIBERTY FLOWS THROUGH ALL OF OUR VEINS. WHO WE ARE: We are truckers, moms, students, nurses, doctors, investors, county workers, teachers, cowboys, loggers, engineers, sanitation workers, professors, cashiers, flight attendants, pilots, sales reps, physical therapists. WE ARE, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, married, single, divorced, separated, gay, straight. WE ARE Black, White, Asian, Native American. WE ARE immigrants, natives: WE ARE citizens of the free world. To our elected officials that believe they rule us: YOU work for US. Our constitution was written to provide enough power to act on a national level, but not enough to deprive the people of fundamental rights. The people are prepared to see this challenge through — as we have seen through all challenges to our Freedom in the past. And we will prevail and prosper. To our brave and courageous neighbors to the North — our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge — we join your call to Freedom with THE PEOPLE’S CONVOY. LET THE GOLDEN LIGHT OF LIBERTY BURN BRIGHT: LET FREEDOM ROLL!!” Trucker’s Declaration

The reality of what is happening is clear. Two years ago, using the pretext that we were all in immediate danger of dying from some new super-virulent disease, Big Pharma and Big Government colluded to push an unprecedented assault on our civil liberties. Big Pharma wanted to get even richer. Big Government wanted to leverage the pandemic to grab power and impose control.

Our elected representatives have sat virtually silent while all this has occurred. The restrictions imposed on us have not come after a debate in representative assemblies and after consideration of input from the citizenry. They have been imposed from on high by unelected bureaucrats and chief executives who suddenly view themselves as kings and queens rather than public servants.

Americans have had enough. They are standing up and saying so. The thousands of vehicles heading for D.C. are carrying that message. This is no secret right-wing conspiracy.

This is truly the People’s Convoy.

