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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
1d

Should we be surprised by this....the Pakis are really not friends of the US.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
17h

This article, just like about everything Sam writes, needs to be sent to Pete Hegseth. I haven’t been able to find an effective address. Help, anyone? (We all need to flood Pete and Donald with everything Sam writes.)

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