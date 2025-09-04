In The Lord of the Rings, when the evil eye of Sauron falls upon you, it is guaranteed that the Orcs will appear. They are subhuman and pure evil. They live only to do the bidding of the Evil One. They come for all who dare challenge Him.

In our world, you know that the enemies of humanity, Big Pharma, the Deep State, and Permanent Washington, have marked you as a target when suddenly, all around you appear “grassroots” organizations. They materialize spontaneously from nowhere. They represent we are assured “average Americans” doing their patriotic duty and standing against oppression.

And, predictably enough, in all cases this is nonsense. There is nothing spontaneous about them. They are creations of powerful, well-financed interests that prefer not to be seen in the light of day and therefore masquerade as assemblies of common citizens.

Such is the case now with the “spontaneous” appearance of an organization calling itself “Save HHS”, which has produced a letter calling for the resignation of RFK, Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. His crime? As far as we can tell from the letter produced by this “grassroots” organization, it is to threaten the bottom line of the massive drug companies that have gotten filthy rich off the vaccine industry.

“…Secretary Kennedy continues to endanger the nation’s health by:

Save HHS Letter

“Save HHS” is doing its best to remain nameless and faceless. Its online website says all the names of the individuals associated with its effort are being withheld and will only be released to Congress. One can tell a lot about where this “spontaneous” uprising originated, however, by taking a look at the “partners” it identifies on its site.

In this case, at the heart of this initiative and listed amongst these “partners”, we find something called “Stand Up For Science”. Stand Up For Science appeared out of nowhere in February of this year. In the months since then, it has organized a whole list of similar “spontaneous grassroots” letters and petitions, all protesting changes made by the Trump administration in Washington. If there is a federal agency that has been cut or reorganized in DC, chances are the folks at Stand Up for Science have spoken up to protest.

“On 25 August, 182 current and former staff members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) signed a declaration opposing the Trump administration’s actions to obstruct FEMA’s mission to provide relief and recovery assistance after natural disasters. The following evening, 36 FEMA staff, all signatories of that Katrina Declaration, were placed on indefinite administrative leave.

Colette Delawalla, the executive director of Stand Up for Science, an advocacy group that helped publicize the letter, told the New York Times that the move appeared to be an act of retaliation.

‘Once again, we are seeing the federal government retaliate against our civil servants for whistleblowing—which is both illegal and a deep betrayal of the most dedicated among us,’ she said.”

EOS

“We’re honored to be chosen by the brave heroes at the EPA to host their public Declaration of Dissent here. We are also aware that some signatories have received emails placing them on administrative leave. If you are a member of the media with questions about this action by EPA administrators, please contact media@standupforscience.net.

Read their Declaration which directly addresses the new Administrator Lee Zeldin with their FIVE CONCERNS and invites him to ‘change course by re-committing to his oath to protect the health of the American people and our environment.’”

Stand Up for Science Declaration of Dissent regarding changes at EPA.

“On June 9th, 2025, federal employees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) bravely stood up for the health and safety of the American people and faithful stewardship of public resources by authoring and signing the Bethesda Declaration.

Add your name in support right now to stand united with the courageous and selfless public servants who are committed to their duty to the American people and the mission of the NIH, including a fruitful partnership with academia. Together, we stand up for science.”

Stand Up for Science Open Letter Supporting NIH Employees

Stand Up for Science even spearheaded an effort to protest changes at NASA.

“We, the undersigned, stand in strong support of these brave scientists who raise their dissent in an effort to protect the beloved American institution of NASA. We commend the NASA personnel who have courageously spoken out in defense of scientific integrity, despite clear retaliation against other scientific agencies. Their actions reflect a deep commitment to truth, accountability, and the core mission of advancing knowledge for the benefit of all. We urge NASA leadership and the current administration to work closely with NASA staff to safeguard the agency’s mission and values. NASA must not be used as a political instrument divorced from its foundational commitment to scientific exploration, discovery, and service to humanity.”

So, what the heck is Stand Up for Science? Where did it come from, and what is this really all about?

Stand Up for Science is run by a lady named Colette Delawalla. She identifies herself as a psychology grad student at Emory University, but her full-time job appears to be pushing propaganda on behalf of Big Pharma and the biotech industry.

Only a few weeks ago, Delawalla was a featured speaker on the main stage at a private event on an island in Boston Harbor sponsored by a group called Nucleate.

“The Nucleate Summit is more than just a conference—it's a one-of-a-kind, immersive event where biotech’s brightest minds from around the world will gather to innovate, collaborate, and shape the future of life sciences. Get ready for Nucleate's most engaging and inspiring summit yet!”

Nucleate Announcement of Summit

Sponsors for the event included:

Eli Lilly and Company - Lilly is known for its clinical depression drugs Prozac, Cymbalta, and its antipsychotic medication Zyprexa. The company's primary revenue drivers are the diabetes drugs Humalog and Trulicity. It is generally considered the most valuable drug company in the world.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals – Alnylam is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) drugs for genetically defined diseases.

Genentech, Inc. is a biotech company headquartered in San Francisco. It is a subsidiary of Roche. Roche is a Swiss multinational holding company. It is the fifth-largest drug company in the world.

Other speakers at the exclusive Nucleate event included Lotte Knudsen, Head of IDEA (Innovation & Data Experimentation Advancement) and Chief Scientific Advisor at Novo Nordisk. Novo Nordisk is the second-largest pharmaceutical company in the world.

The people and companies behind Nucleate, the group that sponsored the 2025 conference, are all representatives of investment firms and universities involved in the development and fielding of new pharmaceuticals. These people make money, a lot of it, by pushing new drugs on the American people, and they stand to lose a boatload of cash from RFK, Jr. taking things off the vaccine schedule and pursuing an agenda designed to make Americans healthier, not more drug dependent.

The companies in question include:

Atlas Ventures - “We build breakthrough biotechnology companies.”

Venrock – “Venrock consists of two separate investment programs: a traditional venture capital program, focused on early stage investing in healthcare and technology companies; and a later-stage healthcare program, which implements a venture capital-like long-term approach to investment opportunities in small capitalization public companies and late-stage private healthcare companies.”

Polaris Partners – “For more than two decades, we have collaborated with talented biotech and healthcare entrepreneurs as they build transformational companies.”

RA Capital – “We are dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare and life science companies developing drugs, medical devices, diagnostics, services, and research tools.”

Understand what these people are worried about. It’s not just that these companies could lose a lot of money. They are already taking a hit. RFK, Jr. has turned the ship. The days of mandatory vaccines and medicating the whole country are over.

Leading mRNA vaccine manufacturers have earned over $100 billion in revenue from their COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the pandemic, but now sales are declining rapidly. Nobody believes in the shot anymore, and no one is being forced to take it.

Moderna just announced it was cutting 10% of its workforce. Merck’s sales are down 17% from last year. Pfizer’s are down 8%.

RFK, Jr. is a mortal threat, not to the well-being of Americans but to the profits of the people and companies that get rich off of keeping Americans sick and drug dependent. He cannot be allowed to succeed. The eye has focused on him, and the Orcs are coming for him.