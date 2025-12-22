AND Magazine

Years ago, at a garage sale, I found an old copy of "The Communist Insurgent Infrastructure in South Vietnam: A Study of Organization and Strategy. A very dense and thick book published by the Department of the Army in 1967.

In it are incredibly detailed flow charts of the bureaucratic structure Marxists use to compartmentalize their tyranny. Myriad departments and divisions for party leaders, mid-level cogs and local village enforcement goons.

Any areas not under Party control are targeted for insurgent violence. Sort of a Marxist version of dar al harb.

The educated and elderly must be eliminated, because their wisdom poses the greatest threat to the collective.

Until people understand how malignant this cancer is, it will only metastasize to a point that it invariably kills the host… all on their journey to utopia.

But in the interim, brutality becomes the norm. Think on why the Communists running the Hanoi Hilton prison during the Vietnam War had to beat, torture and brutalize American POWs.

It's almost like a gov't run by sadists. And the people of New York City voted for it.

When Barack Obama was campaigning for president in 2008, one of his proposed plan was to create and this is a direct quote "an armed civilian force equal to the military". At the time, I thought of Germany's Brown Shirts and here it is.

