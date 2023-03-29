One of the hallmarks of radical Marxism is its legitimization of the use of violence against political opponents. Marxists do not simply attack their opponents. They shape the narrative, alter the facts and thereby brand their attacks on their opponents as justifiable. Even as they burn buildings and beat the opposition to the ground, they are the ones who are to be seen as defending the rule of law and the fabric of society.

We saw this all over the country in the run-up to the 2020 election. Mobs firebombing police precincts and federal courthouses were portrayed as occupying the moral high ground. They were saving the rest of us from the threat of right-wing, white supremacist extremism and fascism. That there was no evidence of any such national white supremacist movement of any consequence did not matter. The Marxists were in control of the narrative.

We are seeing the same phenomenon play out again right now regarding the transgender movement in this country. It is increasingly violent, witness the recent massacre in Nashville, and unhinged, and yet it is portrayed as a reaction to some fanciful wave of anti-trans violence in this country. That there is no evidence of any such wave does not matter.

The revolutionaries control language and most of the mainstream media outlets. They have declared that there is an ongoing “genocide.” It is now so. Any and all actions in response to this are hereafter to be considered necessary and justifiable.

Where this ends is anyone’s guess. What is self-evident is that it will not end well. Violence begets violence. A legal system that permits and even encourages domestic terrorism will not remain relevant for very long.

A group calling itself the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) is organizing an event in Washington, D.C. this Saturday. It is asking its supporters to rally in front of the Supreme Court, telling them to come masked. The event is billed as a “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

While TRAN has been careful to post language on its website stating it opposes violence the deliberate use of the word “vengeance” would suggest otherwise. The tone of the language used by the group in its public statements also demonstrates a deliberate effort to portray the trans

“community” as being physically under attack and threatened.

“The Trans/Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming/Intersex communities are facing astronomical amounts of hate from the world. At least a 100 Gender Affirming care ban bills have been proposed. Utah SB16 has been passed and West Virginia’s HB2007 is heading to the senate. Our community is frightened. Some have been experiencing mental health crisis’ due to the political climate in our country. On 1/31/2023, Donald Trump announced he will punish healthcare providers and promised that “this madness will end.” So far in 2023, 12 lives have been lost, 2022 we lost over 60 people. Our community has a stigma attached and significantly impacts marginalized communities at a higher intensity. There are members of our own communities that have turned against the true meaning of Pride. The trans/non-binary/gender non-conforming/intersex communities have always existed. “We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We aren’t going anywhere” needs to be echoed loudly. Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever. “I was a radical revolutionist. I still am a revolutionist…I am glad I was in the Stonewall Riot. I remember when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, I thought, “My god, the revolution is here. The revolution is finally here?” Sylvia Rivera

This same tone is evident in statements being made around the country by trans activists. A Wayne State University (WSU) professor was recently suspended after writing on Facebook that it is more “admirable” to kill a right-wing speaker than it is to shout them down on a college campus.

This kind of rhetoric is not infrequent or aberrational. It is increasingly the norm. Violence by trans individuals is justified because it is in response to the use of violence by “transphobes” and “fascists.” This is self-defense and to be glorified. It does not matter that there is no objective evidence of any nationwide spate of attacks on trans individuals. Nor does it matter that the entire trans “movement” is largely a creation of a liberal propaganda machine.

“He who controls the language controls the masses”.

–Saul Alinsky, Rules for Radicals

The Roman Republic walked this road over two thousand years ago. In pursuit of political power, individuals made the decision to throw laws, norms, and Roman tradition to the winds. All that mattered was winning, and, yes, the ends justified the means.

The Republic, which had stood for centuries, was replaced by an empire. Emperors were chosen by those prepared to use the most violence and to be the most ruthless.

We may yet hope to avoid that fate. First, though, we will have to survive the latest attempt to destroy our society. Whoever is seeking to destroy our republic is now threatening a wave of Trans terrorism.

Share