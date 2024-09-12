The Next 9/11 Could Be Much Worse
This Administration Has Been The Most Disastrous From A National Security Perspective
We’ve seen this movie before. In the runup to 9/11 those of us working counterterrorism were prevented from doing what we needed to do to avoid those attacks. We’re repeating those same mistakes today. Al Qaida is committed to executing weapons of mass destruction attacks. Therefore, we should keep in mind that the next attack(s) could be much more lethal.
I am expecting a nuclear 911…… easy enough to smuggle across the border and will gin up enough fear to enable the Globalist to take a big leap toward Global tyranny