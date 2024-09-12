We’ve seen this movie before. In the runup to 9/11 those of us working counterterrorism were prevented from doing what we needed to do to avoid those attacks. We’re repeating those same mistakes today. Al Qaida is committed to executing weapons of mass destruction attacks. Therefore, we should keep in mind that the next attack(s) could be much more lethal.

