AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SweetPea128's avatar
SweetPea128
4h

I only pray Bondi is up to the task. So far she has been a lightweight. Time will tell. It is imperative that these traitors be held to account as they see their power and views as the ultimate deciding factor. For the record, you are not suicidal are you Sam? Just checking

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
6h

MAGAS WAR ON THE DEEP STATE!!!!!!🇺🇸⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️🇺🇸🗽🦅💯✅️💥👏👍✅️🇺🇲✝️

THANK YOU MR SAM FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture