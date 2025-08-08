“The Trump administration pushed to unveil a highly classified document on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election after an intense behind-the-scenes struggle over secrecy, which ended in late July when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a minimally redacted version of the report, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.”

“Gabbard, with the blessing of President Donald Trump, overrode arguments from the CIA and other intelligence agencies that more of the document should remain classified to obscure U.S. spy agencies’ sources and methods, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, like others interviewed for this report, because of the matter’s sensitivity.”

Washington Post

That’s the Washington Post telling you that Tulsi Gabbard is endangering American lives and threatening the security of the republic. This has become the party line now. Any effort to dig into the blatant efforts of senior national security officials to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and then topple his Presidency once he was elected constitutes a threat to the security of the United States of America.

Only by burying the truth, protecting those who committed treason, and ignoring the facts can we keep Americans safe in their beds at night.

Here would be a considerably more honest opening to the Washington Post article.

“Senior intelligence officials, many of them put in place by disgraced former Director John Brennan, tried desperately to keep DNI Tulsi Gabbard from releasing a slew of intelligence and law enforcement reports that show that the spy agencies’ finding that Moscow intervened in the 2016 presidential contest to help Trump was a “hoax” concocted by the Obama administration. They failed. Tulsi told Americans the truth.”

Predictably enough, the Post is not the lone voice singing this tune. All of the usual suspects, desperate to prevent any real reform in DC, are out on the circuit reading the same lines.

“I almost felt like I was going to get in trouble for having read that document,” Larry Pfeiffer, a former senior CIA and White House official, told the podcast “SpyTalk.” “Sources and methods could be easily inferred in almost every instance. … I don’t know if I’ve seen a document of that sensitivity so lightly redacted.”

Pfeiffer is the Director of the Hayden Center, a national security “think tank”. That would be Hayden, as in Michael Hayden, one of the signatories to the infamous “Spies Who Lied” letter and one of the former senior intelligence officials who no longer has a security clearance.

“Michael van Landingham, a former CIA analyst who helped write the 2017 intelligence community assessment, said he was taken aback at the detail exposed in the declassified document.”

“‘I was shocked to see the declassification detailing the dates the US IC [intelligence community] gathered material, naming specific Russian actors, and quoting at length from both raw and serialized intelligence reports of Russian leadership discussions,’ he told NBC News. ‘This sort of information would allow for Russian authorities to easily find potential sources of the leaks, which would complicate the job of the US IC keeping America safe.’”

NBC News

There is seemingly no end to the long list of individuals, all with some connection to the Intelligence Community, now being trotted out to read their lines and attempt to convince the American people that no one should be held accountable for attempting to topple the republic. Only days ago, Susan Miller, a retired CIA officer, was out making the rounds, claiming that she had written the assessment saying Putin supported Trump, and no one interfered in any way to influence her judgment. That road show seems to have come to a sudden halt when Matt Taibbi published a piece saying, in effect, that Miller was lying and was not involved in the process in any way.

Miller’s backers don’t seem to care a lot about that. In the near future, she is set to appear at the International Spy Museum in DC and receive something called the Hidden Hero Award.

What has all these people so terrified is that the truth is actually coming out now. This is not a case in which some people took some shortcuts or produced some sloppy assessments. Very powerful people, over the course of close to nine years, took a long series of very deliberate, criminal actions to attempt to manipulate and control the American political process. They decided to shred two centuries of constitutional government and replace it with an oligarchy in which a handful of individuals in the nation’s capital would decide who ruled.

And now the bill is coming due. The lights are being turned on. There is a very real chance that some men and women who thought themselves above the law will end up in jail.

Take the time to read what Tulsi Gabbard’s office is putting out. The evidence is overwhelming and the conclusion damming. Here’s a brief excerpt.

“The ODNI records released on Friday, Senator Chuck Grassley’s release on Monday of the appendix to the DOJ OIG’s June 2018 report known as the “Clinton annex,” and the HPSCI oversight report released today confirm a treasonous conspiracy led by President Obama and his national security team, including James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey, to manipulate and manufacture intelligence that promoted a contrived false narrative falsely claiming: “Putin aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances, when possible, by discrediting Secretary Clinton.””

The people fighting to conceal the truth know what is at stake. This is a fight to the death. To win, they will say anything and make any accusation; their allies throughout the media and the Washington establishment will sing from the prescribed song sheet and toe the party line.