Sam Faddis joins Steve Bannon on Bannon’s War Room to discuss his latest Op/Ed on China’s military presence in Cuba.

The Chinese are in discussions with Cuba about establishing a joint training facility in that island nation. Given the template the Chinese have used in other nations, this means almost certainly an agreement that will allow for the basing of Chinese military personnel on Cuban soil. Once that occurs and a platform is established, we will have no control over how much this presence expands.

It is completely possible that in a short space of time, a Chinese military presence will grow to include offensive weapons as well. That means missiles. That means aircraft. That means an immediate, no-notice threat to the continental United States.

