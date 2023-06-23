Sam Faddis joins Steve Bannon on Bannon’s War Room to discuss his latest Op/Ed on China’s military presence in Cuba.
The Chinese are in discussions with Cuba about establishing a joint training facility in that island nation. Given the template the Chinese have used in other nations, this means almost certainly an agreement that will allow for the basing of Chinese military personnel on Cuban soil. Once that occurs and a platform is established, we will have no control over how much this presence expands.
It is completely possible that in a short space of time, a Chinese military presence will grow to include offensive weapons as well. That means missiles. That means aircraft. That means an immediate, no-notice threat to the continental United States.
My family lived in the Maryland suburbs during the Cuban Crisis. I remember my mother taking me out in the street and telling me "this is where we meet if a bomb goes off." "You don't want to know what comes next." We lived in Yokohama after WWII.
Still good advice maybe.
I stopped watching Steve as I know his support for President Trump who I do not think is the best candidate at this time. Too much baggage and too many disappointments That said, Steve has some amazing guests and I am thrilled to see Sam being one of them. Will have to tune in.