“The American girl is well acquainted with her body’s seductive capacity. She knows seductiveness lies in the round breasts, the full buttocks, and in the shapely thighs, sleek legs, and she shows all this and does not hide it.” These curvy jezebels pursued boys with ‘wide, strapping chest[s]’ and ‘ox muscles’”.

Sayyid Qutb – one of the ideological founders of the Muslim Brotherhood

Qutb came to the United States in 1948 and stayed until 1950. He spent most of his time attending a small teachers’ college in Greeley, Colorado. I think we can safely assume that the “jezebels” at this teachers’ college in rural Colorado in 1948 were not dressing in a particularly provocative manner. Yet, Qutb left seething at their wanton sexuality.

Put simply, Qutb was what my youngest daughter would call a “creeper.” He was overwhelmed by the open, secular nature of American society and the confident nature of its women. His advances were rebuffed at every turn. He came away angry and, like many other young men who have serious issues with women, decided the problem was not him. It was the “jezebels” and the morally bankrupt West.

If the West would not have him, then Sayyid would burn it down.

Sayyid returned to the Middle East and became one of the intellectual powerhouses of the Muslim Brotherhood and, in turn, Al-Qaeda. His burning desire to destroy everything Western infused and continues to infuse all radical Sunni terrorist groups worldwide.

Central to Sayyid’s thought was the concept of jahiliyyah. Technically, this means ignorance, but Sayyid adopted it as a term used to describe the West and its largely secular civilization. For Sayyid, everything boiled down to an existential struggle between Islam and the West. There could be no compromise. There could be no coexistence.

Sayyid stated:

“Islam cannot accept any compromise with jahiliyyah, either in its concept or in the modes of living derived from this concept”.

“Either Islam will remain, or jahiliyyah; Islam cannot accept or agree to a situation which is half-Islam and half-jahiliyyah”.

The bedrock of this ideology is that there is no such thing as secular society. There cannot be such a thing as a secular society. Allah rules. His law – Sharia– rules. Anyone and everyone who does not accept this must perish.

In 2011, then Director of National Intelligence James Clapper appeared before Congress and described the Muslim Brotherhood as “a very heterogeneous group, largely secular, which has eschewed violence and has decried Al Qaeda as a perversion of Islam.”

I don’t know Clapper. I can’t tell you whether his comments were deliberately false or simply grossly ignorant. I can tell you that he was wrong, and laughably so.

There is intense focus right now on the idea of banning the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. That focus is long overdue, and it is frankly mind-boggling that it has taken so long for us to reach the point of considering something that should have been done long ago.

The Brotherhood does not stand for coexistence. It does not want coexistence. Put simply, its ideology decrees that there cannot be coexistence. There is no idea of “live and let live.” Everyone on the planet must be placed into one of two categories: those who have accepted the Brotherhood’s own particular definition of Islam and those who will be destroyed.

The Brotherhood does not accept terrorism as a tactic. It demands it. Allah demands it.

In Australia, recently, we saw exactly what that looks like in action. A father and son, both Muslim, opened fire on a Passover celebration. Sixteen individuals were killed. Forty more were wounded. The investigation is ongoing, but current indications are that the two shooters trained with Muslim terrorists in the Philippines last month before carrying out the attack.

We have already seen Islamic terrorist attacks on our soil. We are going to see more. The Director of the National Counterterrorism Center says there are 18,000 known or suspected terrorists in the country “who, under normal circumstances, would never be allowed to enter our country because of their ties to Jihadist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Yet, the Biden administration not only let them into the country, in many cases, facilitated their entry.”

Meanwhile, the CIA, per a leaked internal memo, considers that the Brotherhood has “rejected violence as a matter of official policy and opposed al-Qa’ida and ISIS.”

The mind boggles. Maybe the CIA, which is largely out of the business of running human sources, simply does not understand what is happening around it. Maybe it is so controlled now by politically correct incompetents that it just spews fantasy and lies. In any event, it would be hard to find a greater disconnect from reality.

The Brotherhood has one goal: to destroy Western civilization. What face it puts on at any particular moment is a matter of tactics, but that is all it is. They mean to destroy us, and it would probably be a good idea to stop them while we still can.