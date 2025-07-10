People in the MAGA movement love analogies to D-Day and the Normandy invasion. Trump is back in the White House. Victory is assured. Next stop Berlin. The Deep State is vanquished.

Not so fast.

I love World War II analogies too. My father was at Okinawa in 1945, winning the Silver Star. I believe in American greatness.

But not all beachheads lead to success. Some such landings stall and fail. The troops never break out. They are contained. The result is failure, not victory.

Ask the men who landed at Gallipoli in 1915. Turkey was an ally of Germany in World War I. The British and French put an invasion force ashore in Turkey with the intention of marching on Istanbul. They never made it off the beaches. One year later, they were forced to withdraw. Almost 60,000 Allied soldiers had died.

Donald Trump is in the White House. He has appointed new agency heads throughout the federal government. Beyond that, by and large, the same individuals are in place running the federal government as were under Joe Biden or even under Barack Obama. Particularly within the Intelligence Community, they have no intention of giving up without a fight.

There are no mass waves of resignation by bureaucrats fleeing the MAGA revolution. They are not running. They are digging in.

And, all across the government, there is a sense that battle lines are being drawn, and the Deep State is setting limits. It will allow a certain amount of change to take place, but it will not countenance anything that fundamentally alters the balance of power and the state of play.

The FBI is investigating former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan. There is buzz that Brennan may be charged with perjury for claiming he was unfamiliar with the Steele dossier when a recent report shows he demanded it be used as part of a CIA finished intelligence assessment. We are to accept, apparently, that this constitutes justice and change and that our government will now operate in accordance with the law and the Constitution going forward.

A perjury charge? Brennan and Comey, and a whole bunch of other individuals in federal service attempted to destroy Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and then shifted to attempting to depose him from office. That’s treason, not perjury.

Brennan and Comey were not alone in this effort. A raft of other powerful people over the course of years decided to subvert the republic and seize political power for themselves. We still don’t know precisely who all those people were. We have no assurance that some of them are not still working inside key federal agencies.

Brennan and Comey are scapegoats. They are the sacrificial victims the Deep State has offered up to be subjected to some sort of largely symbolic punishment, which will result in minor punishment, if any punishment at all. Meanwhile, the larger organization will remain in place, intact, functional, and every bit as powerful as it ever was.

This is classic, old-school tradecraft. Seal off the compromised portion of your operation. Abandon what cannot be saved. Move on with the same objective.

We seem to be hitting hard roadblocks like this in other areas as well. We have been told for many years by a number of individuals, including some who are now members of this administration, that Jeffrey Epstein was compromising powerful people with videotapes and images of them engaged in sex with underage girls on his island. We have even heard it suggested that intelligence agencies were working with Epstein and blackmailing world leaders to do their bidding.

We were promised the truth would come out once Trump was in office.

And, now, we are told there is no “client list”, no materials will be released, and, apparently, there was no blackmail and no involvement by intelligence agencies.

I don’t know what the truth is. I do know that the MAGA base will not accept that. They voted for a revolution against a government that had betrayed their trust and abused its authority. The grassroots will not be placated with a “trust me” response. To use the current vernacular, they want to see the “receipts”.

It seems we have reached a decisive moment in the Trump Presidency. What happens next will decide whether or not we see the transformation in Washington we voted for, or if we remain trapped on the beachhead, surrounded by hostile forces, and are ultimately defeated. There is no middle ground.

Americans did not vote for incremental change, a perjury charge, and more of the same about Epstein. They voted for a house cleaning and a reckoning. That means tossing a whole lot of people at senior levels in Washington out the door. That means holding everyone who tried to stage a coup accountable and charging them with a lot more than perjury. And, yes, it means opening the FBI files on Epstein, with whatever appropriate protection for the names and identities of victims, and laying it all out for public scrutiny and review.

It’s decision time. I vote for getting off this beach.