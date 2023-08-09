Sikhism arose in the 15th century in what is now India. It is a monotheistic faith based on principles of integrity, hard work, pride, and self-control. Sikh men wear five symbols of their faith. They are:

Kes – uncut hair. Typically the uncut hair is contained within a distinctive turban. Kirpan - short sword or knife. Usually a symbolic one today. Karha - a steel wristband. Kangha - wooden comb, worn in the hair knot. Kacchera - shorts, worn as an undergarment.

The five symbols show the devotion of Sikhs to their faith. They are also in a way symbols of defiance. The Muslim Mughal Empire which ruled most of what is now India when Sikhism arose did not take kindly to the idea of a new faith challenging Islam. It waged what amounted to a war of extermination on Sikhs.

The five symbols were then, in a way, a message. They said, “We are still here. If you want a fight you know where to find us.”

The Sikhs survived the Moghuls, but in California, today at least, some Sikhs are finding they have a new fight on their hands. They are at war with the modern pro-crime, pro-anarchy theology that rules the state.

According to police reports:

On July 28, 2023, at 3.41 am, staff at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California reported a man entered the store, “went behind the counter, and threatened to shoot the victim if he intervened.”

“The suspect then took several packs of cigarettes and other items and placed them in a large garbage bag before fleeing.”

The following day, at 12.27 am, the man returned and 'demanded money while simulating having a handgun'.

'” The employee did not comply; therefore, the suspect grabbed several food items and placed them in a garbage bag before fleeing.”

The thief then returned several hours later with the trashcan and tried to fill it with cigarettes. On this occasion, staff at the 7-Eleven, including the Sikh owner intervened. They were filmed restraining the man and beating him with a stick.

The man left the shop and later sought medical help for his injuries.

“On July 29, 2023, at 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Center St/Market St, to meet with Stockton Fire Dept who was with a male [the suspect] requesting medical aid and complained of pain to his leg and shoulder.”

“The male did not know if he had been assaulted. The male was then transported to an area hospital to be treated for a complaint of pain.”

The police are now investigating the Sikh owner of the store for assault.

“The case has been assigned to our Investigations Bureau for follow-up interviews and evidence review. Once the investigations are complete the findings will be forwarded to the San Joaquin County District Attorney for review.”

Witness Louis Benton, who filmed the incident has this to say, “Those two workers who protected their store, they did a courageous act. I believe that if I wasn't there that guy would probably be more hurt than he was….The police station is right across the street. Why is there no presence over there…The community needs to take care of each other and we need to make sure that we are morally doing the right things. We've got to change.”

The online security website SecurityGauge has this to say about Stockton and how the Stockton police department is doing at keeping its citizens safe.

“With a crime rate of 46 per one thousand residents, Stockton has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes - from the smallest towns to the very largest cities. One's chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 22. Within California, more than 96% of the communities have a lower crime rate than Stockton. In fact, after researching dangerous places to live, NeighborhoodScout found Stockton to be one of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S.A.’

“Importantly, when you compare Stockton to other communities of similar population, then Stockton crime rate (violent and property crimes combined) is quite a bit higher than average. Regardless of how Stockton does relative to all communities in America of all sizes when NeighborhoodScout compared it to communities of similar population size, its crime rate per thousand residents stands out as higher than most.”

The Southwest Journal ranks Stockton as one of the ten most dangerous cities in the country.

Stockton is considered the most dangerous metro area in California.

Shoplifting and theft from retail businesses are out of control. Business owners are being forced to close up shop and move out of the city. Complaints to the police and the city have fallen on deaf ears. The online website crimegrade.org shows that the 7-Eleven where the attempted robbery occurred is located in the heart of the most crime-ridden part of Stockton. It gets an “F” for safety.

So, to recap. Stockton has devolved into a dystopian hellhole. Its citizens are robbed, beaten, and murdered with impunity. The hardworking owner of a convenience store literally directly across the street from police headquarters is victimized repeatedly in broad daylight without any response from Stockton’s finest. But, now, this hardworking immigrant to our nation, doing his level best to support his family and contribute to his community, is being investigated for having stood up and defended himself.

The Sikhs may have bested the Moghuls but they have a new enemy now – California and the lunatics who run it.

