In organized crime, if you are worrying about the feds turning a key witness against you things can get messy. You may have to “whack” the guy and then deal with all that unpleasant disposing of the body stuff. At the very least it involves a late-night drive to Jersey and a lot of shovels.

What the Mob wouldn’t give for the ability to make a witness useless to the prosecution by putting him legally off limits. That’s what Joe Biden just did with his pardon of his son Hunter Biden. He took the one guy on the planet who could finish him off the table forever.

The press coverage of Joe’s pardon of Hunter has largely presented this as a matter of Joe protecting Hunter from the impending consequences of his conviction on federal charges. That has nothing to do with anything. This isn’t about Hunter at all. It is about Joe, and it is about espionage.

Here is the relevant part of the text of the actual pardon:

“Robert Hunter Biden

A full and unconditional pardon.

For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in against the United States during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024…”

This has nothing to do with keeping Hunter out of jail. It has to do with keeping Joe Biden and a bunch of other people out of jail and covering up what may well be the greatest counterintelligence disaster in our history. It’s about China.

Let’s grab ahold of one small piece of the puzzle. Let’s talk about CEFC China Energy and its chairman, Ye Jianming. Ye sits like a spider at the heart of all the Chinese contacts with the Bidens. Those contacts resulted in literally millions of dollars being funneled to the Bidens from Communist China.

CEFC was a Chinese intelligence front organization. Using CEFC as cover, Ye targeted officials in foreign nations as part of China’s United Front activities. The Chinese refer to these activities as “elite capture.” The goal of these operations is to gain control over powerful people in target countries and get them to act in furtherance of the objectives of the CCP.

The textbook case of how CEFC did this can be seen in the Czech Republic. Over a period of years, Ye and CEFC bribed and bought their way into such a position of power that Ye was ultimately made a special advisor to the President of the Republic. The Chinese bought themselves a government.

Fortunately for the Czechs, the nation ultimately woke up to the danger and CEFC was effectively expelled from the country.

No such reaction materialized here where CEFC and Ye were allowed to run amok.

CEFC began its efforts to establish a relationship with the Bidens in 2015 when Joe was Vice-President. Once that relationship was established CEFC, Ye, and CEFC’s man in the United States, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong then funneled money to the Bidens through a vast array of shell companies designed to hide the payments.

One of CEFC’s officials during this timeframe was Chi Ping "Patrick" Ho who was memorably referred to by Hunter Biden as "the f*****g spy boss of China." It should be noted as well that Ho was targeted by the FBI during this time period because he was known to be a Chinese intelligence officer.

Ho was ultimately convicted of international bribery and money laundering offenses because of his work for CEFC in Africa and at the United Nations. What he did there fits exactly with the pattern of what we see CEFC doing in the United States with the Bidens. Ho paid off African officials in order to get them to take actions benefiting Communist China. Ho and CEFC bought politicians including the President of Uganda.

It was in fact no secret to anyone that CEFC was part of Chinese intelligence operations and wired into the top levels of the CCP and the Chinese military. In 2018, even CNN commented on the close ties between CEFC leadership, above all Ye Jianming, and Chinese intelligence.

From 2003 to 2005, prior to founding CEFC Ye was the deputy secretary-general of the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC), “an international outreach arm for the PLA [People’s Liberation Army and a platform for deploying undercover intelligence officers.” CAIFC was funded by the Chinese military. Its purpose was to provide cover for the conduct of Chinese intelligence officers abroad. In short, Ye had been in the business of espionage for quite some time before he targeted the Bidens.

By 2017, Hunter Biden had forged such a tight partnership with Ye and CEFC that he planned to share office space with him in Washington, D.C. Then Vice-President Joe Biden was specifically included on the lease for the office space to be shared with this Chinese intelligence front company. Joe Biden was clearly not only aware of Hunter’s contacts with this Chinese intelligence front but also planning on working side by side with Chinese spies operating on U.S. soil.

The connections between the Bidens and CEFC were broad and intensive. Hunter Biden told his then-partner Tony Bobulinski in text messages dated October 14, 2017, that he spoke with Ye on a “regular basis” and that they had a once-a-week call. Biden also became Ye’s personal counsel in the U.S. — essentially an employee and representative for the CEFC in the U.S.

“In brief, Hunter Biden was now the U.S. representative for an intelligence- and a military-linked Chinese company that was supporting voices calling for an aggressive military posture against the United States and its allies,” Peter Schweizer says in his book “Red Handed.”

What CEFC did in the United States is what it and other Chinese intelligence front organizations have done all over the world for many years. There is no mystery about how this is done or its intent. The Chinese recruit foreign officials to do their bidding and further the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Chinese have done that in the Czech Republic, Uganda, and many other nations. In this case, they did it right here, in broad daylight on our soil. They bought the then Vice-President and then in what might just be the greatest intelligence coup in world history, they put their man in the Oval Office.

We don’t call this corruption. We call this espionage.

And, now we will never get to the bottom of this scandal. The one guy who could bring it all to light has been put off limits forever. You have to hand it to Joe. The Mob has nothing on him. He can bury the bodies with the stroke of a pen.