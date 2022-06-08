Ever since the leak of information from within the Supreme Court suggesting that Roe v Wade may be reversed, leftist groups have deliberately stirred up anger against the Court and encouraged threats of violence. Even the Biden administration has jumped on board with the idea that threatening mobs outside the personal residences of Supreme Court justices are justified. We have now seen the inevitable result of this encouragement of mob violence.

Earlier today a man was arrested outside the home of Justice Kavanaugh. The man, aged 26, told police he wanted to kill the Justice and that he was angry about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. He was carrying at least a gun, a knife, and burglary tools according to initial press reports. Fortunately, it appears the man was stopped before he could gain entry to Kavanaugh’s home.

Updated 2:48pm Wednesday, June 8: The man arrested outside the home of Justice Kavanaugh has been identified as Nicholas John Roske, whose name was released via an unsealed arrest affidavit. Roske, 26, is from Simi Valley, California according to online records.

The criminal complaint accuses Roske of ”attempts to kidnap or murder, or threatens to assault, kidnap or murder a United States Judge, to wit: a current Justice of the United States Supreme Court.”

The affidavit also details the items Roske is accused of bringing with him to Kavanaugh’s neighborhood - including a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items.

