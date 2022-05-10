“The Supreme Court stands poised to gut and very possibly overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established the right of women to abortion. A decision is expected by late spring…. The attack on abortion rights is part of a patriarchal Christian fascist program that takes aim at contraception as well as LGBTQ rights. Denying the right to abortion hits poor women, and especially Black and other women of color, with vicious consequence – tightening the chains of both white supremacy and the subjugation of women….Forced motherhood is female enslavement. When women are not free, no one is free…. The violent subjugation of half of society must not be accommodated, excused, downplayed, or surrendered to. IT MUST BE STOPPED… Our only way forward and our best way forward is to resist. To step outside the confines of “official” politics and fill the streets with our fury.” RiseUp4AbortionRights.org

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is a creation whole cloth of Resist Fascism. Resist Fascism was formed in 2016 by leaders of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA, an organization dedicated to the overthrow of the government of the United States and the establishment of a Communist totalitarian dictatorship in its place.

The lead organizer of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is Sunsara Taylor. She is one of the leaders of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA. She helped create Refuse Fascism, which is purely a front for the Revolutionary Communist Party USA. She writes for the Revolution magazine and is the host of the Revolution Nothing Less Show.

During the Trump administration, Taylor called for Donald Trump to be driven from office. In 2017 before Trump was even in office she was speaking on college campuses saying that revolution and socialism were in the air but making clear that “a real revolution – one that aims to change the world – is radically different and, yes, more demanding. A real revolution requires a scientific understanding of society and how to radically change it. That science has been qualitatively developed by the revolutionary leader, Bob Avakian. We’re coming to your campus to get into this with you.”

Speaking on one college campus, Taylor told her audience that her movement sought to bring about “a world without America and everything America stands for.”

Taylor is one of the authors of the Revolutionary Communist Party’s Constitution for a New Socialist Republic in North America. Lest there be any doubt about intent, here is a portion of the introduction to that document.

“This Constitution is written with the future in mind. It is intended to set forth a basic model, and fundamental principles and guidelines, for the nature and functioning of a vastly different society and government than now exists: the New Socialist Republic in North America, a socialist state which would embody, institutionalize and promote radically different relations and values among people; a socialist state whose final and fundamental aim would be to achieve, together with the revolutionary struggle throughout the world, the emancipation of humanity as a whole and the opening of a whole new epoch in human history–communism–with the final abolition of all exploitative and oppressive relations among human beings and the destructive antagonistic conflicts to which these relations give rise. In order to bring this new socialist state into being, it would be necessary to thoroughly defeat, dismantle and abolish the capitalist-imperialist state of the USA; and this in turn would only become possible with the development of a profound and acute crisis in society and the emergence of a revolutionary people, in the millions and millions, who have the leadership of a revolutionary communist vanguard and are conscious of the need for revolutionary change and determined to fight for it. To work for this objective–to hasten while awaiting the emergence of these necessary conditions, with the goal of revolution and ultimately communism clearly in mind–is the strategic orientation of the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA.” Revcom.us - Socialist Constitution

Perhaps the most impactful sentence from this powerful and disturbing excerpt is this:

“In order to bring this new socialist state into being, it would be necessary to thoroughly defeat, dismantle and abolish the capitalist-imperialist state of the USA; and this in turn would only become possible with the development of a profound and acute crisis in society and the emergence of a revolutionary people, in the millions and millions, who have the leadership of a revolutionary communist vanguard and are conscious of the need for revolutionary change and determined to fight for it.”

Sunsara Taylor, Bob Avakian, and the Revolutionary Communist Party USA are, of course, the vanguard. They are the ones calling the shots and providing the “leadership.”

All they need now is a crisis in society, something to tear a nation apart. Seems like they have found it. In the process, though, they have shown us their faces and their real intent. This has nothing to do with abortion. It has everything to do with revolution.