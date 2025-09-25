Another attack on an ICE facility has occurred. This time, a young person shot indiscriminately as illegals who had been apprehended were being unloaded from a van. Several individuals, all detainees, were hit. Two are dead. A third is critically injured.

One unfired round found at the scene had this message etched into it. “Anti ICE”.

This will not be the last attack. The situation is worsening, not improving.

Image from the now deleted social media page of the shooter.

This flyer was just discovered posted at Georgetown University.

This is an example of the guidance being provided to Antifa groups nationwide.

“This is fascism. You know it. Now is the time to start acting like it.

The regime will not be swayed by empathy with peaceful protestors or opinion polls or the threat of a blue wave in the midterms. That is no longer the country we are in.

When the law becomes the weapon of tyrants, we are all above the law.”

Anarchist Publication Crimethinc Call To Action

President Trump has issued this statement.

“I have been briefed on the deadly shooting at the ICE Field Office in Dallas, Texas. It has now been revealed the deranged shooter wrote “Anti-ICE” on his shell casings. This is despicable!

The Brave Men and Women of ICE are just trying to do their jobs, and remove the “WORST of the WORST” Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists. This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to “Nazis.”

The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped. ICE Officers, and other Brave Members of Law Enforcement, are under grave threat.

We have already declared ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization, and I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks.

I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW!

The Trump Administration is fully committed to backing Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, securing our Homeland, deporting Violent Illegal Criminals, and fully rooting out the Left Wing Domestic Terrorism that is terrorizing our Country.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

At least HE understands. You do not respond to a nationwide Marxist/Anarchist insurgency by waiting until people die and then treating each incident as a standalone matter for law enforcement to investigate. You act preemptively to destroy the vast networks feeding the violence. You arrest people and put them in jail before they kill.

“Far-left extremism extends far beyond groups like Antifa. There is an entire revolutionary (marxist) ecosystem of interconnected entities: billion-dollar progressive NGOs, anarchist networks, political organizations such as the DSA, foreign influence operations like the Singham network, gaming platforms, Discord servers and reddit threads, the dark web, and even civil-rights organizations staffed with “movement lawyers” fully dedicated to waging war against the West until it collapses.”

“Until the government addresses the root causes, it will only be treating the symptoms. Experts must be brought in to dismantle this machine before it’s too late.”

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson

For many years now, we have done nothing. We are way behind the curve. The enemy is not retreating, and it is not backing away. It is intensifying its attacks.

The manifestos now are written on bullets. We can move decisively, or we can sit by and wait for the next person to die.