On January 7, 2026, Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer. Good was part of an organization called ICE Watch, which not only monitors ICE activities but also actively interferes with ICE operations. She had been involved in such activities over the course of several hours on the day in question before she attempted to run over an ICE officer who was one of several attempting to get her out of her vehicle.

Good was not acting on her own. She was part of a large-scale, highly organized “direct action” effort that is taking place not only in Minneapolis but across the country. Here’s an excerpt from the anarchist publication Crimethinc written by a participant in the efforts to obstruct federal law enforcement.

“For 38 days now, the Department of Homeland Security has been occupying the Twin Cities to terrorize our immigrant neighbors. This Monday, they deployed 2000 more ICE agents to dramatically increase the number of abductions. This is an unprecedented escalation. No other city has yet experienced an ICE occupation at this scale.”

“This escalation is a reaction to the groundswell of resistance against ICE that our communities have carried out over the past several weeks. More than 4000 people have participated in at least 81 rapid response groups—patrolling, tailing, and boxing in ICE vehicles, warning our neighbors, protesting at hotels hosting ICE agents, and confronting them as they attempt to go about their evil business. The current surge in ICE attacks has not driven us to despair; we believe that it indicates that ICE is like a wild animal backed into a corner. Its erratic and violent behavior is beginning to suggest desperation. It is an agency in crisis, an agency that can be defeated.”

Renee Good was not observing ICE officers. She was attempting to prevent them from doing their jobs, and, ultimately, she was attempting to kill one of them.

Good’s death is a tragedy. It is not, however, the end of anything. It is only the beginning. The people and organizations training groups across the country to fight ICE have no intention of backing down. They are only getting started.

“Like with Zionists, communities have a moral obligation to ensure that ICE agents feel no comfort in any space, social, political, or otherwise. They should be run out of every place they attempt to find community in, made pariahs by merit of their fascist views and participation in a fascist paramilitary agency. These officers may be our neighbors, but they are not part of our communities. They forfeit such a claim when they signed up for an agency tasked with destroying communities across the nation and doling out violence against those the state deems ‘undesirable.’”

During rallies in New York City following the Good shooting, protesters marched and chanted “Abolish ICE!”, “Kill Them All, Burn Them All and “Kristi Noem will hang — Save a life, kill an ICE” as they marched through Manhattan.

As we have reported before, these groups are highly organized and sophisticated. They also have help from the inside. After the shooting of Renee Good, two Tren de Aragua members were shot by Border Patrol in Portland, Oregon. Rioters were vectored to the scene by a local ICE Watch group. The information on the shooting was apparently sent to ICE Watch by a source inside one of the city’s emergency services agencies.

“Information about the Border Patrol shooting in Portland involving Tren de Aragua suspects was leaked from an internal city source to an extremist far-left group called PDX ICE Watch. They then mobilized rioters to the scene.

ICE Watch claimed it was a 911 dispatcher source that gave them the photo, but that was a lie to throw off the real source. The photo was taken inside a first responder vehicle. According to sourcing, it was not a Portland Police in-car computer system. It could be from the Portland Street Response, Portland Fire, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, an ambulance driver, or another first responder in the county.

The leak to an extremist group by a first responder raises questions about safety. Imagine if you were calling 911 about being a victim of violence by an illegal foreign national, and first responders leaked that information to a far-left group so that the assailant could be protected?”

Since Good’s shooting, there have been calls from the far left to kill the ICE agent involved in the shooting. A trans-identified male Antifa member in Portland, Oregon, has issued a threat against the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday after she attempted to run over the agent in her car. In a video posted to social media, the Antifa member said, “To the ICE agent that murdered that unarmed civilian in Minneapolis: we have your face, we have pictures of you. We will get justice for a fallen comrade, whether it be judicial justice or street justice, depends on whether or not you turn yourself in and admit to your crime.”

Support for these groups is not limited to anonymous sources. The Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, responded to Good’s death by calling it murder. He has made clear that City authorities will not support ICE activities in New York City. Federal officers enforcing the law are on their own. NYPD will not back them up.

This is only getting started. The Left has chosen street violence as a political tactic, and unfortunately, a lot more people are going to die before this is over.