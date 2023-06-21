lack·​ey ˈla-kē plural lackeys : someone who does menial tasks or runs errands for another : a servile follower : TOADY Merriam-webster.com

In the run-up to Secretary of State Blinken’s trip to China, the press, which functions as the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, pretended that what we were seeing was a trip by a representative of a sovereign American government to China. They ignored the fact that Blinken was bought by the Chinese long ago as was Joe Biden. They pretended that serious negotiations would take place.

The press will likely do its best to continue this charade. That is all it is - a charade. What we just saw was the visit of a vassal to his master.

Witness Blinken’s comments on fentanyl. Monday in speaking to CBS News Blinken had this to say about his discussions with the Chinese on the flood of fentanyl coming into our country. That fentanyl is produced in Mexico using precursor chemicals, which come virtually exclusively from China.

CBS News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan asked, “The other thing that you really emphasized was the need to talk about fentanyl, which is killing Americans. Do you believe that the Chinese state can really turn that up and turn that down?”

Blinken answered, “Yes. We need to see much greater cooperation when it comes to fentanyl. We’ve seen some of that in the past. In fact, a few years ago, China actually scheduled fentanyl, made it — put it on a prohibited list, and one result of that was that, actually, manufactured fentanyl that had been coming to the United States from China, that pretty much went to zero. What’s happened since, though, is that the chemicals that can be used to make fentanyl…those have been moving liberally to — primarily to Mexico, where it gets turned into fentanyl and then it winds up in the United States. So, part of the challenge is making sure that chemical manufacturers that are producing these precursors in China and then, in some cases, inadvertently sending it to the wrong people in Mexico or other places, sometimes intentionally, deliberately, that’s what’s got to stop. I made very clear to China that this is an area where we want and need to see real cooperation. … I believe this is an area where the United States and China can and must work together. It’s not about pointing fingers. It’s simply finding a way to cooperate.”

The Chinese are ‘accidentally’ sending the materials necessary to make fentanyl to Mexico. ‘They had no idea. Innocent mistake.’

Blinken has also advised that we are now setting up a “working group” with the Chinese to look into ways to cooperate in stopping the flow of fentanyl. Apparently, it will take some deep thought and sophisticated analysis to formulate a plan to stop Chinese citizens from exporting dangerous chemicals designed to kill Americans. Sure, the Chinese can lock down entire cities, monitor a billion social media accounts and hunt down the relatives of political opponents on the streets of New York, but stopping tons of chemicals from being shipped out of major ports – that may be asking too much.

Before he became Secretary of State Blinken ran the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania. The Penn Biden Center is funded in large measure by the Chinese Communist Party. It has received at least $70 million in Chinese money most of it anonymous donations.

The Penn Biden Center avoids any topics which might displease the Chinese and focuses most of its attention on subjects and themes that dovetail nicely with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda worldwide. The Center avoids completely topics like forced labor camps in China, live organ harvesting from Uyghur captives, the suppression of democracy in Hong Kong, or China’s role in the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

The number one item on the Biden Center’s website is something called “Advancing the Cause of Globalism.” That tab opens to a large color photo of Joe Biden and CCP Chairman Xi Jinping walking along in China almost arm in arm. The entire tenor of the accompanying text is intended to encourage continued American-Chinese entanglement and interaction and to oppose Trump-era efforts to decouple and stress “economic nationalism.”

During the pandemic, the Biden Center sponsored events that branded any effort to connect COVID to the Wuhan lab as racist. One panel discussion put together by the Center was called “America’s Concentration Camps: Then and Now?”

Fentanyl kills over 100,000 Americans a year. It is decimating this country. What we are seeing is the equivalent of a WMD attack on this nation, and it is made possible by the shipment of massive quantities of chemicals from China to Mexico.

The Chinese could stop these shipments anytime they wished. They know that. Blinken knows that. We all know that.

But, lackeys don’t confront their masters with the truth. Lackeys bow and scrape and do what they are told.

Blinken went to China. Nothing has changed. The slaughter will continue.

Share