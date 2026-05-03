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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
5h

Now check to see if the Iranian demands were authored by Ayatollah Obama.

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Hugh Jorgan's avatar
Hugh Jorgan
4hEdited

Mr Faddis:

Huge respect to you for your LIFETIME of service to America and her interests. But ONE PARAGRAPH of this piece—for ME—puts you in the same boat with Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson. And has prompted me to cancel my Substack subscription effective today:

“We began this war on the assumption that a few days of bombing would topple the regime. That did not happen. It was never going to happen. The fact that we began a conflict of this magnitude based on that false assumption, disregarding effectively everything we know about Iran and the theocracy that runs it, still boggles the imagination.”

The idea this administration didn’t account for EVERYTHING we’re seeing is an insult to the political and military planners at play. Just like the Japanese Empire in WWII, we knew every last soldier was prepared to die prior to surrender. Two nukes convinced them otherwise.

Our extremely effective blockade means in less than one week, they have to either cap their oil wells OR start burning it. THEN all ability to withstand the inevitable ceases to exist. No more bombing will be needed. That said, I encourage our amazing President to hit every IRGC facility, kill every Islamic fanatic, etc.

Your bandwagon “we screwed the pooch” summary is sickening AT BEST. For that singular and important reason, I’m out.

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