The Iranians Are Holding A Knife To The Throat Of The World Economy
What if the Iranians don’t want to negotiate? We are beating the hell out of them in a conventional sense, but they are holding a knife to the throat of the world economy. There is a reason the British just convened a COBRA session, their equivalent of an emergency national security meeting. It is the economic fallout they are already feeling from this war. And, yesterday, another oil tanker was hit in the Gulf.
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This mess gets exponentially worse by the day.
Perhaps the goal of our President was to sever the financial strings to Europe, and he needed Israel to help accomplish that goal? Europe belongs to the Muslims now, why should we feed the beast? If they want oil from the ME, let them secure the Straight and provide security for the cargo.
Your grasp of history is better than mine, but the Persian Empire was at odds with Rome and Greece about 2,000 years ago. Even then, King Cyrus was recognized as a great King. Under King Ahasuerus, his Queen was Hadassah, a Jewish woman. Her Uncle Mordecai became second in power only to the King. Great reading in the book of Esther if interested. King Cyrus ordered royal funds to rebuild the second Temple, by the way.
In more modern times, Israelis were close with the Persians, often vacationing in their beautiful cities. Everything changed in the lead up to 1979, Iranian Muslims became radicalized by the Shia sect and has been a thorn in the side of everyone since.
Regarding the refinery in Haifa, it has been a target of choice since the beginning of the current war. A piece of hot debris landed on a storage tank, some say it was from a cluster bomb, some say missile debris from a successful Iron Dome interception. Either way, it's damage to be repaired. More of Iran's missile and launching capability was eliminated, factories, munition depots. Every day, every hour Iran loses more offensive infrastructure.
The region is/has learned not to FAFO with President Trump. He is counter negotiating them at every turn. He has taken their strength of deception and turned it back on them. Now it is Iran second guessing every thing President Trump is saying publicly. Every other nation in the region does not want to become a target of America. Russia and China are are keeping their distance, for now.
I have the benefit of hours since this post was made public by Mr. Faddis, let's see what our President has to say to the nation tomorrow. I also see we have two EA-37B aircraft in theater. It will be interesting to see how these will be used...