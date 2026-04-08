The Iranian Ten Point Plan For Peace Is A Demand We Surrender - That Cannot Happen
A ceasefire is in effect. Negotiations are set to begin. We cannot possibly accept the Iranian ten-point plan for how this ends.
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I suspect Trump is buying for time.
There’s some reason why he wants to delay for two weeks and this ceasefire is it. Maybe he is taking this interim time To get guns to the Iranians to overthrow the regime, or devising new methods to defeat Iran’s ability to shoot down our planes.
I'm not sure this is the 'off-ramp' to this dust up in Iran. Certainly, our negotiators will quickly dismiss Iran's 10-point demands. Look for this to swing wildly, back-n-forth, until the Iranians capitulate, accepting ultimate loss or, we start dropping Nukes. In either case, we'll win! Especially, if the Democrats stay out of it.
So, for us simpletons, we just need to adopt a 'swing trade' philosophy in our stock trading approach, maximizing to the cyclical nature of the up and downs, trading strategically and wisely.