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Frank Scavo's avatar
Frank Scavo
8h

The APARATCHIK UNITED States government is better in its war against Americans than it is against Jihadi Muslim tyrants. With the exception of the dead mullahs that were immediately replaced, we will now fund an ISLAMIC CHINA LIKE ARMS RACE with our money and thiers. What started out as an adventure that may have paid dividends, now will destabilize the world more completely. And what about Erdogan? He's wants to be the Grand Mullah...let's hope the Turkish war with the Iranians and keep them from the Hegemony they desire.

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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
7h

This was never going to end well, as your substacks exposed.

I liken this result to WWI, where Germany was required to provide reparations for damages, however the US loaned them money, told France to leave and go home, and the US was left holding the bag while Germany was rebuilding its war machine. Seems we are stuck on a broken record cow towing to the U.N.’s Great Reset.

I call Black Eye # ?. One uptick, surely Trump won't leave the US war equipment behind.

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