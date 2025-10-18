Fifteen Blue State Governors have banded together to form the Governors’ Public Health Alliance. In the wake of changes made by HHS Secretary RFK, Jr., these ‘brave’ Americans are taking action to protect ‘science’ and combat the misguided policies of the Trump administration in the public health arena.

Just kidding. That’s not what’s happening at all.

What is really happening is that another leftist tech billionaire hiding behind a stack of shell companies and non-profits is attempting to frustrate the will of the American people and substitute his desires for those of the duly elected President and his appointees.

Pierre Omidyar is an Iranian born in Paris. He is best known as the creator of eBay. He is rolling in cash. His net worth is estimated at in excess of $10 billion. He funds a whole host of non-profits behind which he hides as he does his best to steer the United States in the direction of his own personal preferences.

One of Omidyar’s organizations is the Democracy Fund.

“The Democracy Fund is a left-of-center public policy-oriented foundation chaired and solely funded by eBay founder and former chairman Pierre Omidyar. The organization contributes to center-left and left-wing media organizations, groups seeking to infringe on campaign speech rights, left-of-center voter registration organizations, and nominally non-aligned public policy organizations. The group is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has stated that it has funded over $275 million in grants to organizations. It has also funded the left-of-center Voter Registration Project, as well as projects in journalism, artificial intelligence policy, and election law, often working in concert with coalitions of other left-of-center grant makers.”

Influence Watch

The Democracy Fund finances something called the Governors Action Alliance (GovAct). GovAct has now created the Governors’ Public Health Alliance. All these governors are signing up to be part of an organization created by Omidyar’s hirelings and bankrolled by him.

The people who run GovAct are the predictable leftists with the predictable backgrounds:

Julia Spiegel is the chief executive officer (CEO) of GovAct. Spiegel is an attorney who used to be legal counsel and senior advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

Allegra Chapman is the policy director of GovAct. She used to work at Common Cause.

Emma Clough is the executive associate at GovAct. Clough also used to work for Governor Newsom.

“Democracy, in the eyes of Omidyar and Big Philanthropy, is when Democrats win elections, and defending democracy is making sure Republicans lose or are unable to implement their agenda, even when they win the popular vote. Expect to see Omidyar cut many more checks to “Resistance 2.0” groups in the coming year.”

Capital Research

Omidyar hates Trump. He has made it his personal mission since at least 2016 to do everything in his power to destroy Trump politically and to resist his agenda. Public comments Omidyar has made about Trump include:

“I can’t be contrarian about Donald Trump anymore. He’s terrifying.” “Trump is a dangerous authoritarian demagogue.” “Endorsing Donald Trump immediately disqualifies you from any position of public trust.”

Omidyar’s GovAct also supports something called Governors Safeguarding Democracy (GSD). GSD is run by Julia Spiegel, the same lady who runs GovAct. GSD was created in November 2024 for the explicit purpose of resisting Donald Trump and his agenda.

What we see in the case of Omidyar and GovAct is what is increasingly the model for leftist political activity in this country. Organizations appear out of nowhere with glitzy websites and well-crafted mission statements talking about ‘bipartisan’ efforts to safeguard democracy and fight oppression. They claim to represent coalitions of ordinary citizens who have spontaneously organized.

It’s all a lie. Behind all of these groups are a handful of unbelievably wealthy individuals, who, having gotten rich off of capitalism and free enterprise, now seek to burn the whole system to the ground. Some of them, like George Soros, are now household names. Others, like Omidyar, somehow remain virtually unknown.

In a perfect world, the press, or what is left of it, would blow the whistle on all this and tell people the truth. Unfortunately, for all of us, the press is bought and paid for and parrots talking points dictated by corporate masters. You will search in vain in the news coverage of the Governors’ Public Health Alliance for any mention of Omidyar, GovAct, or where the money for this enterprise is coming from. The story is that a group of governors, acting on their own, banded together and created this organization.

The real story, the story of Pierre Omidyar and his hand in all this, remains hidden.