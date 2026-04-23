The Guy Running Iran Now Is A Terrorist, Let That Sink In
https://rumble.com/v78wg4w-sam-faddis-ahmad-vahidi-who-is-now-calling-the-shots-in-iran.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
The guy calling the shots in Iran now is Ahmad Vahidi, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Before that, he ran the Qods Force, which specializes in working with groups like Hezbollah and staging terrorist attacks worldwide. Not sure negotiation is what he has in mind.
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Similar situation in Syria too!!!