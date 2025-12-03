Assata Shakur was a member of the Black Panthers. She and several other individuals were convicted of murdering a New Jersey police officer in 1973. Shakur went to prison. She subsequently escaped with the help of other members of the Black Panthers and fled to Cuba, where she was afforded asylum by the Communist regime.

Shakur died recently. One of the many radicals who mourned her death was a man named Lumumba Bandele. Bandele is an organizer with the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement. (MXGM)

Bandele has now been named to Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team.

The MXGM has an explicit agenda. It wishes to completely abolish law enforcement and the prison system. It also wants to carve out a “black homeland” inside the United States.

Bandele, who will now help formulate the policies of the new Mamdani administration, traveled frequently to Cuba to meet with Assata Shakur and Cuban leaders. Bandele was “inspired” by Shakur to form an organization to help free “political prisoners” in the United States. Bandele describes himself as a “child of the Black liberation movement,” and has taken credit for helping free several cop killers.

“One of the things that Assata gave us, which was an assignment: Her assignment was … ‘What are you doing to bring my comrades home?’” Bandele said at a recent event honoring Shakur.

One of the individuals freed as a result of Bandele’s efforts was Mutulu Shakur, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in the murder of two police officers during a 1981 Brink’s armored truck robbery in Nanuet, N.Y. Mutulu Shakur was also one of the individuals who helped Assata Shakur escape prison in 1979.

Bandele was involved in numerous other efforts to free cop killers. For example, he was a coordinator for the “Bring Sundiata Acoli Home Alliance” campaign. Acoli was an accomplice of Assata Shakur in the 1973 murder of New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster.

Bandele called Marilyn Buck a “freedom fighter.” Buck was convicted for her role in helping spring Assata Shakur from prison in 1979, the 1981 Brink’s truck killings, and a bombing of the U.S. Senate building in 1983.

“We understand that the collective institutions of white supremacy, patriarchy, and capitalism have been at the root of our people’s oppression.”

“We understand that without community control and without the power to determine our own lives, we will continue to fall victim to genocide… While organizing around our principles of unity, we are building a network of Black/New Afrikan activists and organizers committed to the protracted struggle for the liberation of the New Afrikan Nation – By Any Means Necessary!”

MSGM Website

The Malcolm X Grassroots Movement believes in the creation of what it calls self-defense networks. These networks are intended to protect the community against oppression by what the MXGM considers the inherently racist state and federal governments.

In order to create these self-defense networks, the MXGM pushes to create what it calls People’s Assemblies. In discussing the creation of such an Assembly in Jackson, Mississippi, the MXGM had this to say.

“The People’s Assemblies that MXGM and NAPO are working to build in Jackson and throughout the state of Mississippi, particularly its eastern Black belt portions, are designed to be vehicles of Black self-determination and the autonomous political authority of the oppressed peoples and exploited classes contained within the state.

“They organize “autonomous”, self-organized and executed social projects. Autonomous in this context means initiatives not supported or organized by the government (state) or some variant of monopoly capital (finance or corporate industrial or mercantile capital). These types of projects range from organizing community gardens to forming people’s self-defense campaigns to housing occupations to forming workers unions to building workers cooperatives. “

It would be difficult to find a more explicit declaration of intent. MXGM wants to create autonomous zones within New York City and around the country. Many of the other groups represented in Mamdani’s transition team have the same intent. We have seen these before in a variety of locations around the country. We have even seen them in New York City.

To date, these zones have been small and short-lived. What we are about to see is something qualitatively different. We are about to see groups, with the support of the Mayor, declare entire chunks of New York City to be independent of the city government. They will be run instead by a revolutionary assembly of some kind, and in practice, they will probably be run by those willing to use violence to enforce their “rule”.

“To establish a cop-free zone is a show of strength, whether it lasts for a single evening or a period of years. It can dramatically expand the popular imagination: just as police abolition was unthinkable until the uprising in Minneapolis demonstrated that rioters could defeat police in open confrontation, even the most temporary autonomous zone can enable people to rethink their assumptions about policing.”

CrimeThinc

You may consider Assata Shakur to have been a criminal and a terrorist. The groups that are about to seize power in New York City consider her a hero. Let that sink in.