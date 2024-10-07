Law Enforcement Today is reporting that an anonymous source has provided new highly disturbing information about Governor Tim Walz’s financial disclosures and the ongoing House Committee on Oversight and Accountability’s investigation of Walz’s 30 trips to Communist China. According to the whistleblower the House Committee has found that the Chinese Communist Party paid for all of these trips.

During this time Walz was also serving in the National Guard with a nuclear-capable field artillery unit. In that capacity, he would have had the appropriate security clearance and required to disclose all foreign travel. It is unclear if he did so.

Accordingly, the Committee has renewed its request to FBI Director Christopher Wray for “all information, documents and communications” related to Governor Tim Walz’s interactions with the Chinese Communist Party. A previous request to the FBI by the Committee was ignored.

Another area of concern disclosed by the Committee is that while working in Congress, Walz helped secure over $2 million for the Hormel Institute in Minnesota, a research center with close ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That lab is widely believed by most to be the source of the COVID-19 virus. In fact, Hormel’s former director, Dr. Zigang Dong, was one of Walz’s donors.

Dong stepped down from his post leading the institute in 2019. It was revealed at the time that Dong was involved in an FBI probe where the bureau was investigating his "possible failure to report foreign backing when applying for grants," the Austin Daily Herald reported.

Senator Ted Cruz previously focused on the disturbing connection between the Hormel Institute and the Wuhan lab. In a letter to the Hormel Institute, he wrote, “I write to you today with growing concern regarding the Hormel Institute’s longstanding partnership with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). “It is critical to understand the full extent of your institute’s involvement in a partnership that risks benefitting our nation’s chief geopolitical adversary.”

Cruz went on to point out numerous instances where the Hormel Institute and WIV collaborated on projects. One paper the two collaborated on was regarding COVID, Cruz noted, while another was on human genes. “Your institute’s ongoing partnership with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and by extension the People’s Liberation Army, reflects a troubling disregard for national security concerns. The devastating impact of COVID-19 has highlighted the seriousness of these issues, as the pandemic has severely affected lives and economies worldwide. The American people deserve assurance that their resources and institutions are not inadvertently supporting the goals of our chief geopolitical adversary.”

Walz apparently did not share these concerns.

The Hormel Institute has also done extensive work with the Beijing Genomics Institute, a group labeled by the Pentagon as a "Chinese military company," some of which involved research on BGI machines and studies conducted with BGI laboratories in Shenzhen, China.

Walz also has had close ties with the president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, which the U.S. State Department calls a “Beijing-based organization whose efforts are aimed at exerting direct and malign influence on state and local leaders to advance China’s global agenda.”

“Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) is an influence group funded by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) 1 that the U.S. government has alleged is used to ‘directly and malignly influence state and local leaders’ to promote China’s global agenda.”

Influence Watch

As recently as 2007, while Walz was serving in Congress he was also a fellow at Macau Polytechnic University. According to the university’s website, that university is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a political warfare program developed by President Xi Jinping to exert China’s influence worldwide.”.

It also appears that Minnesota’s institutions of higher education collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) front organizations known as Confucius Institutes during Gov. Walz’s tenure. The “Confucius Institutes” are a key aspect of the Chinese Communist Party’s “soft power” influence operations in the United States. There were at least two Confucius Institutes in Minnesota, while Walz was in office.

Walz made clear his position on Communism when he defined it this way in a 1991 lecture. "It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares. The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing."

Communism means slave labor camps, forced organ harvesting, and soul-sucking oppression. It means the literal erasure of Tibetan culture. It means corruption on an almost unimaginable scale. It means a thuggish Chinese Communist Party hell-bent on world domination and the enslavement of humanity.

But, that’s not what Walz sees. Whether because he has been bought or because he is just hopelessly naïve he sees the future, and he apparently wants that future for all of us. We cannot afford to let this man anywhere near the White House. The Great Walz of China is a mortal danger to us all.