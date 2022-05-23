Let’s start with the bottom line. No, you should not be losing sleep over the dreaded monkeypox. Monkeypox is related to smallpox. That does not mean it poses anything like the threat to humans that smallpox does. It is simply a statement of scientific fact. House cats are related to lions too. The two pose very different levels of threat.

Monkeypox has been around for a long time. It was first identified in 1958 in colonies of monkeys. Humans have existed in close contact with monkeys who carry the virus for probably thousands of years. The disease has never killed any significant number of people, and it is not easily communicable to humans.

If you get Monkeypox you typically develop small lesions on your skin. If you have ever had chickenpox, you have experienced a very similar thing. There is no evidence of asymptomatic transmission. This means even when the disease spreads it only spreads from an easily identifiable infected person and another individual.

The current outbreak appears to be based almost exclusively on transmission from one man to another through sexual contact. If you are not having sex with a guy who has monkeypox you are pretty safe.

Monkeypox mutates very slowly relative to a virus like COVID. It is highly unlikely to rapidly change so as to escape natural or vaccine acquired immunity.

In short, this is an easily contained disease, which poses little danger to the population as a whole. If this were not the case, we would have experienced monkeypox pandemics long ago.

This is the reality. Monkeypox is not a threat. Unfortunately, though, a great many people want very badly to make it one, so stand by for increasing levels of hysteria.

The great COVID scare provided a lot of people with the opportunity to achieve their dreams. Petty, would-be dictators at the state and national level suddenly found that by mouthing the words “public health emergency” they could dispense with the troublesome restrictions of a democratic system and become absolute rulers.

State legislatures and the U.S. Congress sat silent and impotent as the likes of Anthony Fauci declared they had the power to shutter businesses, mask your children and determine how many people could attend your backyard barbecue. Meanwhile, other unelected bureaucrats stated – with all seriousness – that any criticism of the necessity for such mad measures was domestic extremism and justified not only muzzling you but quite possibly imprisoning you.

The corporate world found in COVID what they had been seeking for many years, a mechanism for mandating the entire world population be required to take brand new, very expensive vaccines. An entire crop of new billionaires was minted almost overnight. In perhaps one of the most brilliant legal moves in history, Big Pharma even succeeded in marketing these vaccines pursuant to emergency use authorizations which would preclude the companies being sued for side effects.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson learned their lesson from the pain epidemic they created. There would be no multi-billion-dollar settlements with those injured this time. They would force the world to take experimental drugs and walk away clean.

These individuals and companies that exploited COVID for their own purposes have no intention of wasting the opportunity presented by monkeypox. They have already begun to set the stage for the next “public health emergency.”

Belgium just became the first nation to introduce a mandatory 21-day monkeypox quarantine for those who contact the virus after three cases were recorded in the country. While a quarantine of infected individuals is fundamentally different from restrictions on healthy individuals, it is still worrisome that a disease that so far poses almost no threat has so quickly become something that a national government feels compelled to address.

On Sunday, Joe Biden said that the recent spread of monkeypox is "something that everybody should be concerned about." "It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential," he said, speaking from Osan Air Base in South Korea where he was meeting with troops before the Japan leg of his Asia trip.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, told the traveling press pool that the United States has vaccines "available to be deployed” and that Biden was closely monitoring the Monkeypox situation.

U.K. health officials have warned that the U.K. faces a 'significant' rise in infections, and the government's response is 'critical' in containing the spread. This is based on the fact that in the entire United Kingdom twenty Britons have tested positive for Monkeypox.

Meanwhile Biden is pushing to hand more power to the World Health Organization. In a push to bypass the Senate’s exclusive authority to enter into treaties with foreign nations, Biden is preparing to enter into an agreement in Geneva which would effectively give this United Nations entity authority to order public health measures inside the United States. That the WHO is a puppet of the Chinese Communists run by a Maoist revolutionary seems to be no impediment to this action. Or, perhaps it is precisely because of these things that the WHO will be given dominion over American citizens.

The “public health emergency” play worked last time. We were told to give up our God-given rights in the interest of public health. We complied. We gave these people the benefit of the doubt. Even as concerns mounted in our minds, we as a nation largely went along with the edicts and the pronouncements.

We cannot ever walk that road again. The lies have been exposed. The true agenda has been revealed. If our elected representatives will not stand up and do their jobs, we must stand up for ourselves.

Sometime in the very near future we may hear Fauci, and Biden and their ilk tell us we must mask, we must restrict our movements and we must pump more experimental drugs into our veins. This time we must resist. We must refuse to comply.

Just say No.

