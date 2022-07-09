The current news cycle provides a glimpse into the games to be played by the Democrats to steal the 2022 election. With their base crumbling day by day, their only hope at this point is to register as many new liberals as they can before the close of registration for the November 8, 2022 election.

And note, I did not say anything about “eligible but unregistered” voters. That technique was used as part of Obama’s geeks’ plan in 2020, implemented with the assistance of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), and the newly released 2020 census information. This year will be about registering illegal immigrants.

CEIR, ERIC, and CTCL, thanks again to Zuckerberg, are already working on the 2022 game plan. For more details on CTCL’s plans to open up voter registration, see the June 2, 2022 article written by Natalie Winters, titled: Zuckerberg Group Spending $80M to Hijack Local Election Practices and Help Liberals, where despite claiming not to get involved again, the Facebook founder’s group is doubling down on its election interference in 2022.

For CEIR 2022 involvement, see the April 9, 2022 article written by Sam Faddis titled, In Pennsylvania While The GOP Slumbers The Democrats Are Already Stealing 2022, where Faddis states, “What is planned for Philadelphia has nothing to do with making elections fairer or more efficient. It is the first step in doing in Pennsylvania what Zuckerberg and company did in Wisconsin. It is the opening shot in the fight to fix the 2022 election.”

More details on CEIR and ERIC involvement in 2022 are provided in the June 30, 2022 article written by J. Christian Adams, titled: FOIAs Reveal Progressive Money Fueling FBI, DOJ, Leftist Activist and Election Official Coordination, where Adams begins his efforts to expose the established working relationships between law enforcement, progressive philanthropy, election officials, corporations, progressive activists, and, ultimately, the people who run our elections.

Now back to the 2022 game plan.

For 2022, the Democrats’ focus has turned to registering illegal immigrants. Between now and the close of registration for the general election, we should expect a non-stop barrage of litigation filed by the Democrats to eliminate any barriers to registering illegals. In 2020, it was all about COVID. In 2022, it will be all about registering new voters and their only hope is to include illegals.

Their game plan will continue to be tailored for each state, as has been so for the past decade. Since each state is unique, due to its unique election laws, each state will be targeted individually. There will be an army of liberal lawyers spread across the country, ready to file and fight any litigation needed to change the laws to open voter registration to illegals. But, in 2022, federal agencies, overstepping their authority, will play a bigger role than ever before.

Let’s take a closer look at the current news cycle to provide further insight into their plan, starting with Biden’s March 7, 2021 Executive Order (EO) to engage federal agencies in voter registration.

In a June 5, 2022 article written by Fred Lucas, titled: 3 Laws That Biden’s Voter Registration Order Could Break, Lucas indicates Biden’s EO will “promote voter registration and voter participation” and will be “soliciting and facilitating approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations and state officials to provide voter registration services on agency premises.” As Lucas’ article points out, the federal agencies are ready to take control! Mollie Hemingway’s June 23, 2022 article, titled, Yes, Biden Is Hiding His Plan To Rig The 2022 Midterm Elections, provides more details on Biden’s EO.

They are currently rigging the pool of judges that would be assigned to the cases related to illegals voting. On June 20, 2022, Stephen Dinan wrote an article titled, DOJ engaged in ‘court packing on steroids’ with immigration judges, said “The Biden administration has been quietly packing the nation’s immigration courts, ousting Trump-appointed judges and installing people deemed to be more friendly to the illegal immigrants whose cases they hear, in what one Justice Department official called an “unprecedented” injection of politics into the courts.” Leah Barkoukis wrote on July 6, 2022, in GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers from Merrick Garland Over Removal of Trump-era Immigration Judges, “12 House Republicans are demanding to know why Trump-appointed immigration judges are being dismissed even as the border crisis rages.”

And, they are getting set for 2024 as indicated in a July 5, 2022 article by Levon Satamian, titled, DOJ Sues Arizona Over Voter Law Requiring Proof-of-Citizenship.

Corporations are changing their privacy clauses to open the doors to data sharing to feed profiling algorithms. For example, on July 5, 2022, Microsoft sent an email to users on updates to their privacy policy, effective August 15, 2022. The big change is for Xbox users. Here is Microsoft’s change: “In the Xbox Services section, we’ve made changes to reflect that we’re sharing data with industry partners and not just game developers. This change allows us to enable new features for our customers and clarifies that, when an Xbox user links their Microsoft account to non-Microsoft services, we share certain data with industry partners so they can provide their non-Microsoft services within the Xbox ecosystem.” The reason this Xbox change is important to the cabal is research indicates gaming platforms are a good way to reach young adults that do not use social media like Facebook or Instagram.

The list will grow. The cabal is desperate!

But, unless something changes (and, unfortunately, my guess is, there is a high probability it will, because the cabal in charge of Biden would rather rule from the rubble than lose their control), Obama’s geeks’ numbers will still come up short on November 8th, without the assistance of our voting machines and election officials. So, to all you Patriots out there looking into the voting machines and election infrastructure, and to all you poll workers and watchers, keep up the great work! We are going to need you this year! And here’s praying the Supreme Court comes through for us in the fall of 2022.

