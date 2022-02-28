Recently taken video - late evening Sunday and this morning - shows that the D.C. area has a large police and National Guard presence, including the use of dump trucks and other vehicles positioned at key ramps on major arteries surrounding the D.C. area. Presumably, those vehicles are being pre-positioned to close key ramps into the downtown D.C. area. Video from this morning also shows large vehicles positioned in the downtown D.C. area as well.

Here is video found on Telegram of our nation’s capital today.

Here is additional video taken on Route 395 just south of the capital Sunday evening, 27 February 2022.

Share