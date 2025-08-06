AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Contrarian Coffeehouse's avatar
Contrarian Coffeehouse
3h

Important article. Just the kind of new leadership we DON'T NEED in America. My "favorite" hellish quote: “The only real difference between marriage and prostitution is the price and duration of the contract.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sg's avatar
sg
2h

Very articulate write up by Sam Faddis The First Target For Any Good Communist – The Family

The majority of the country needs a deep education as to who these people are and their true intentions.

A very good reference for this is a book an old friend of mine wrote, he passed in 2011, Warren Carroll 70 years of the Communist Revolution

https://andmagazine.substack.com/p/the-first-target-for-any-good-communist

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture