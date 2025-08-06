Zohran Mamdani is a candidate for Mayor of New York City. Mamdani is a Communist, but Americans are scared of Communists, so Mamdani and his comrades called themselves Democratic Socialists. No one really knows what that means here in the USA, but somehow it sounds “kinder and gentler”.

It seems relevant, then, to look at what Mamdani’s party, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) really stands for.

“Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

Vladimir Lenin

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) recently published a panel discussion from its annual Socialism Conference that featured open calls for the abolition of the nuclear family and traditional family structure in the US.

The panel, titled “The Left and the Family: A Roundtable,” took place on July 4 and was part of something called the Socialism Conference in Chicago. I encourage you to watch the entire video. The DSA provided this summary of its content. The nuclear family is “an inherently repressive, racist, and heterosexist institution that functionally reinforces and reproduces capitalism.”

Here are some comments by Emily Jankiram of New York City for Abortion Rights to give you a sense of the breathtakingly radical nature of the commentary provided by members of Mamdani’s party.

“The only real difference between marriage and prostitution is the price and duration of the contract.”

“The institution of marriage can only exist alongside the criminalization of sex workers.”

“Women lead the fight against capitalism and imperialism, period.”

“Other countries have welfare states. The US has women.”

During a Q&A session, one self-identified Baptist minister from Austin, a DSA member, said, “I want to perform abortions at a church before it’s all said and done.”

During the same session, Eman Abdelhadi, a University of Chicago sociologist, said, “What we actually mean is the nuclear family as an economic unit…the way we live now, who your parents are, who you partner with, how many children you have—these are all economic conditions.” She went on to describe a future “liberatory horizon” in which food, housing, education, and care were collectivized. She also claimed that groups “disposable to capitalism,” like black women and indigenous communities, have already “modeled” this, and the world should follow suit.

The greatest threat to Communism has always been the traditional family unit. As long as there exists an entity outside the state that raises, rears, and educates young people, Communism can never really fully take hold. It is essential to the success of the totalitarian agenda that each individual stand naked and alone against the machine.

The DSA understands that, and its platform has long included those elements required to break down traditional society and replace it with something that can be molded, manipulated, and controlled.

“End the state recognition of the gender binary and enforcement of heteronormativity.”

DSA Platform

“Capitalism speciﬁcally impacts women workers through devaluing of feminized labor, sexual violence in the workplace, unpaid housework, and the expectation of emotional labor. DSA ﬁghts for the democratization of domestic and care work, political and social liberation for all genders, full bodily autonomy for all, and the end of state recognition of the gender binary.”

DSA Platform

“Friedrich Engels believed that a woman’s subordination is not a result of her biological disposition but of social relations like the nuclear family, and Heidi Hartmann argued that efforts like the Wages for Housework campaign “take as their question the relationship of women to the economic system, rather than that of women to men.” I believe the importance of these social relations is keenly felt today by mothers and can be resolved by making cooperative housing available to break down the institution of the nuclear family.”

Democratic Left, DSA publication

“…Co-ops change the way that reproductive labor, like housework and child care, is handled. In a heterosexual nuclear family, it’s much easier for gender roles to creep into the relationship…This social construct, in my experience, resists gender roles and thereby undermines the institutional patriarchy of the nuclear family.”

Democratic Left, DSA publication

I’m not sure what the New Yorkers who voted for Mamdani thought they were supporting. I suspect it was some vague notion of a generally better quality of life and a future where we all got along and lived our lives in peace and harmony. That, of course, has nothing at all to do with Mamdani’s agenda.

Mamdani and the DSA stand for the radical, Marxist takeover not only of our government but of society. They stand for total totalitarian control, and in order to make that a reality, their first target is the family.