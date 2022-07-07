What started in the Netherlands is spreading like wildfire across the European Union. Farmers in Italy. Germany and Poland have come out in the streets as well. They are not just protesting European Union policies that will crush farmers. They are increasingly talking in terms of fighting the entire globalist agenda and the policies pushed by the World Economic Forum.

Farmers in Italy are now calling for their supporters to descend on Rome and take their protests there. The government in Rome is already on shaky ground and working hard to maintain an unstable coalition government. This may well cause its collapse.

Italy recently declared a state of emergency in five northern regions surrounding the Po River amidst the worst drought in 70 years. The drought threatens more than 30% of Italy's agricultural produce. Farmers already struggling to survive are now confronting the government over a range of policies, many tied to climate change, which they say will destroy them.

In Poland, farmers are filling the streets in protest. Like their compatriots in Italy and the Netherlands, they are fighting a whole range of government policies – all based on a globalist agenda, that are making it impossible for them to remain in business. They are demanding the government adopt policies focused on what is best for Poland and Polish farmers.

In a similar fashion, German farmers are now taking action as well – blocking roads and demanding an end to policies that are killing domestic agriculture. Some of them have crossed the border into Holland and are working in concert with Dutch farmers there.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands farmers continue their actions. They are now camping outside government offices demanding to see officials. They are also blocking airports in an effort to bring air traffic to a halt. Food distribution in the country has been brought to a halt. Supermarket shelves are bare.

A spokesman for the Centraal Bureau Levensmiddelenhandel (CBL), a Dutch association that represents the interests of supermarkets and food service companies, claims that tens of millions of Euros are being lost and that much food will spoil before it can ever be delivered. Fresh meat, vegetables, and fruit are in scarce supply throughout the Netherlands.

The protests that began in the Netherlands with farmers are also showing signs of broadening and morphing. Increasingly, all across Europe protests and violent street confrontations show a deeper discontent with the European Union, its direction, and the loss of local control.

In Macedonia, nationalists have taken to the streets and dozens have been injured. The violence was triggered by rumors about the details of a French-brokered agreement governing the admission of Macedonia to the European Union. The terms suggested have been taken as a violation of Macedonian sovereignty and an infringement on the rights of its people.

Yesterday the three largest unions representing French railroad workers called for a general strike that disrupted traffic throughout the nation. The unions are demanding higher wages to compensate for rising consumer prices. More labor actions are anticipated.

British authorities have warned drivers of serious disruptions caused by “go slow” convoys throughout the nation. Organized via social media, under the banner of "Fuel Price Stand Against Tax," rolling, slow-moving roadblocks of cars, trucks, and tractors began to appear around the country a few days ago. Police have begun to detain participants whose aim is to force the government to take action to counteract high fuel prices.

The founder of FairFuelUK, Howard Cox, told the Scottish Sun that protestors were targeting three-lane freeways, with the intent to slow traffic in two lanes while leaving the "fast lane" free.

The leaders of the European Union have been among the world’s most aggressive in pushing a globalist agenda completely divorced from the interests of their countrymen. The results have been catastrophic. Prices are exploding. Livelihoods are being destroyed. The quality of life is plummeting.

The governments of the individual European nations have ignored all this and held course. They have ignored the people who put them in office and acted as if they were unaccountable to anyone but a global “elite.” The bill for that arrogance is now coming due. The people of Europe are spontaneously rising up and demanding things change and that their interests drive government policy.

One wonders if our elected representatives here in the United States are paying attention.

If not they may want to turn on the news.

