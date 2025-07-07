AND Magazine

Tom Wigand
17h

A requisite first step to reform for the "intelligence community" is re-embrace that concept that there are sides, with the United States of America being its side.

And that the USA side has adversaries and outright enemies, and to be working against those.

In recent years - decades, even - it appears that "our" intelligence community has viewed the USA and our Constitution as the adversary (if not enemy), and the CCP / Muslim Brotherhood (etc.) as its allies.

Which then begs the question: who has / does the "intelligence community" see as its ultimate boss ... its object of loyalty on behalf of whom it is working?"

Charles J. Key
15h

What Faddis is saying in public would be considered slander of the highest order, if, of course, it weren't true. I don't see the Biden criminal empire suing, because the evidence is so overwhelming. I wish Trump and Bondi would put them in jail, but the Deep State is so entrenched that moving against them would probably result in a civil war. I'd like to scream how the hell did we get into this mess, but, sadly, I know: good men stood by and did nothing while the worst among us slithered into positions of power in government, education, religion, and other important societal institutions. Our Republic is indeed in peril.

