Stay with me on this. It gets a bit complicated.

Roughly nine years ago, a bunch of senior intelligence and law enforcement officials, retired senior intelligence and law enforcement officials, members of Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign, and miscellaneous others undertook to push the false narrative that Donald Trump was in bed with Vladimir Putin. The idea was to convince the American people that Donald Trump was a Russian puppet and deny him the White House.

The plan failed.

So, the conspirators then undertook to use the same narrative to drive Donald Trump from office. They decided to undertake the first coup in American history. The plan failed again, although a large segment of the American people did fall for this infamous Russiagate hoax and the conspirators’ efforts caused Trump political damage.

Finally, in 2020, when Trump ran against Joe Biden, these same individuals and a gaggle of allies in and around Washington, DC used a variation on the Trump-Putin collusion lie to bury the Hunter Biden laptop story and protect Joe Biden. Even though the FBI had, in fact, already confirmed that the laptop was genuine and its contents legitimate, 51 former “spies” signed on to a letter telling the American people to ignore it because it was “Russian disinformation”.

This time they hit paydirt. Americans went to the polls ignoring the tens of millions of dollars given to the Bidens by the Chinese Communist Party and oblivious to the danger that Joe Biden himself might well be in the pay of Chinese intelligence. The greatest counterintelligence threat in American history was buried to guarantee Donald Trump did not win at the polls.

Fast forward to today. One of the infamous 51 “spies”, Michael Hayden, has now penned an article in Foreign Affairs, raising the alarm. DONALD TRUMP is politicizing intelligence and endangering our national security.

In Yiddish, they call this “chutzpah”.

Within the Intelligence Community much remains exactly as it was when Joe Biden was in office. Trump has appointed new personnel at the tops of these organizations, but reform has not yet extended much beyond that. Walk the halls at the CIA, for example, and you are going to find that many of the same characters who were in place when the nation was being told that Trump was a pawn of Moscow are still working away. They did nothing to push for reform then, and they don’t show any indication of doing so now.

The Deep State wants very badly for this to remain the case for the remainder of Trump’s term. It cannot remove Ratcliffe at the CIA or Patel at the FBI, but it can hope to prevent them from making any real change. It can hope to hold on in these redoubts and prepare for the counter-offensive to come in 2028. In pursuit of that objective, it will play any card necessary.

Hence, Trump is “endangering” national security by attempting to make any reforms. Any effort to rein in the bureaucrats or second-guess the current crop of placeholders will be cast as reckless and risking American lives. Only by leaving the “experts” to handle things as they see fit can we hope to survive.

The truth is, of course, exactly the opposite. Not only have the senior members of the Intelligence Community betrayed the public trust, but they have also failed to collect the intelligence we require to survive as a nation. While they were busy subverting the Constitution, they neglected to do their jobs.

The Intelligence Community is bloated and inefficient. The “tooth-to-tail” ratio is absurdly out of balance. We have endless buildings in Washington filled with people staring at flat-screen computer monitors and relative handfuls down range actually running sources. Some of the most senior people in federal service, even at places like the CIA, are not spies in any sense of the word. They rarely leave Northern Virginia. They specialize in paperwork, process, and PowerPoint.

Down range the few operational personnel we have in the field are hobbled and hamstrung by endless layers of review and micromanagement. We move at a glacial pace in a world where events are unfolding at light speed all around us. The “intelligence” we produce is so watered down as to be virtually useless. Any informed observer reading the local press could probably write most of it without access to any of our so-called “agents”.

We desperately need real reform. We need to fire a lot of people, flatten the structure, eliminate entire useless components, and get back to basics. We need to fix recruiting, fix training, and put our focus back on mission accomplishment and defending the United States of America and the Constitution.

The Deep State understands all of that, and it is dedicated to the proposition that it will not let it occur. It is not surrendering. It is not going away willingly. We are going to have to vanquish it. The fight for the fate of the intelligence community is on, and as it goes, so may the republic.