Days ago the FBI raided Donald Trump’s home in Florida in a transparent effort to silence the one man who poses the greatest threat to the status quo in Washington. They followed that up by tracking down the leader of the Freedom Caucus in the House, Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA), while he was on vacation and seizing his cellphone. Yesterday the FBI, in their new and increasingly comfortable role as Biden’s secret police showed up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania serving subpoenas on state lawmakers who had dared to question the results of the 2020 election.

The November elections are right around the corner. The people of the United States have made perfectly clear that they overwhelmingly reject the radical policies of the Biden administration. A political bloodbath is coming.

For committed revolutionaries – assured of their own moral superiority and that the ends justify the means – there is only one thing to do. Crush the opposition. I mean seriously, what would Mao have done? By this point, he’d have all his political opponents in a camp somewhere being reeducated.

The information the FBI is after in Harrisburg appears to concern the effort, in the wake of the 2020 election, to put together a slate of alternate electors. These electors, supporting Donald Trump, were identified as part of a legal challenge to the results of the election. In short, in the event that a court overturned the results of the election and found that Trump had won, these individuals would be substituted for those pledged to Biden.

There was no attempted coup. No one tried via extralegal means to overturn an electoral result. The group involved in forming the alternate slate of electors was, in fact, quite clear about their intentions at the time.

The group met on December 14, 2020, at the headquarters of Charlie Gerow, a private citizen and a leader in the conservative movement in Pennsylvania. The Republican State committee said publicly at the time that the group met to cast “a conditional vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.”

“We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward,” said Bernie Comfort, Pennsylvania Chair of the Trump campaign. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters.” The slate of electors was intended only to act in the event that the results of the election were lawfully overturned.

“As far as I’m concerned, everything that was done that day by the alternate electors was done properly set forth as an alternate slate if the federal court or other courts found the Biden slate was not to be recognized,” said Gerow. “We did everything right and from what I heard and saw, they wanted to do everything in a proper way.”

The Trump slate included a number of prominent GOP figures, including former congressman Lou Barletta, Allegheny County Republican Committee Chairman Sam DeMarco III, Comfort, the current vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and Andy Reilly, one of Pennsylvania’s members on the Republican National Committee.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in January of this year that his office had investigated the alternate electors and found the matter did not meet the legal standards for criminal prosecution under state law.

Discussing the entire controversy yesterday, Timothy Parlatore, counsel for the Republican candidate for Governor in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano said, he did not believe there would be any criminal charges as a result of the FBI’s actions. Regarding the formation of an alternate slate of electors, Parlatore said such slates of alternate electors had been formed before, and “it is the appropriate action to take when there’s the potential that the original slate may be invalidated through litigation or investigation.”

Nonetheless, the Department of Justice, which has no resources to track down the source of the cash behind groups like Black Lives Matter or Antifa or to stop the flow of fentanyl into our country or to root out the thousands of Chinese spies on our soil, appears to have plenty of manpower and money to investigate this non-controversy. The subpoenas served this week were official requests for information and documents all connected to what is apparently an ongoing grand jury investigation.

We are in uncharted waters. The full power of the federal government is now being brought to bear on anyone who dares to oppose the policies of the mad, disastrous administration in power. Yet, as bad as it is already, there is every reason to believe it will get much, much worse.

The zealots in D.C. believe they are on the right side of history. They are superior in every way to those who have the audacity to challenge them. They have already demonstrated a willingness to break the law in furtherance of their aims.

They are not going to stop now. We may see Donald Trump under arrest any day now. We may see sitting members of Congress led from the floor of the Capitol in chains. If the opposition cannot be defeated at the polls, it must be silenced in some other fashion. Yesterday the FBI was in Harrisburg. They will be in your hometown tomorrow.

