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SweetPea128
3h

So we come out in the millions to put an overwhelming end to the fraud, grift and illegals, install a republican president, house and senate and….. nothing. Nada. Not one arrest or bill passed to reverse the dismantling. Wonder why there is no excitement about the 250? Because they have infiltrated and destroyed everything this country was about. Now it is all party politics, race and gender baloney. There is only ne way this is going because too many people are obsessed with their own lives and take no active participation in the issues destroying us. They are building data centers at an alarming speed, confiscating family farms that have stood for generations, absorbing outrageous amounts of power and water. All in an effort to control…. you.

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