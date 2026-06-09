For hundreds of years in this country, we worked very hard to make elections fair and to do everything we could to ensure that when the results were in, we could rely on them. We understood that it was critical to the functioning of a republic that when the dust settled, those who had lost in an election would trust the results and feel the contest had been decided fairly. We knew that when and if the day came that no one trusted electoral results anymore, the days of the rule of law would be numbered.

Winners in rigged elections are illegitimate. No one believes in them. Sooner or later, no one will obey them. We understood this. We worked overtime to put in place safeguards about electioneering and voting by secret ballot. We put curtains on voting booths. We made it illegal to pay someone to vote a certain way. We were dedicated to the sanctity of the ballot and the entire process.

And then came mail-in voting. The temptation was too big. The Democratic Party recognized the possibilities very quickly. People would no longer have to show up physically and vote under circumstances where we could control the process. Now, votes would be “cast” out there somewhere by persons unknown, delivered by mail, and counted. All control over who actually voted, and when, and under what circumstances would be lost.

It was almost too good to be true. It was a means of escaping from all of the restrictions methodically put in place. Mail-in voting, coupled with an organized effort to manipulate the process, meant one-party rule and control of the government in perpetuity.

If you still do not understand exactly how all that works, let me break it down for you. Let’s take a look at what just happened in Los Angeles.

Only a matter of days ago, Republican candidate for Mayor Spencer Pratt was in second place in the vote count. Under the system in Los Angeles, this meant he would be in a runoff later this year against the leading candidate, Karen Bass, a Democrat and the current Mayor. Then over the course of a few days, “drops” of mail-in ballots arrived, almost all of which were for Nithya Raman, a Democratic-Socialist. Overnight, Pratt was bumped from second place.

Raman will run against Bass in the Fall. Pratt is out.

How did that happen? It’s no real mystery, more like a daylight smash-and-grab robbery than a sophisticated heist.

When ballots arrive at the LA County Ballot Processing Center to be processed, the entire system is set up to make sure that ballots coming in by mail are not scrutinized in any meaningful fashion. The signature check required by law is effectively neutered. It only has to be “40% accurate,” whatever that means. If you claim to be unable to sign your name, you can make your mark. That means a dot or a dash in place of a signature is considered acceptable. How anyone is supposed to confirm that your “dot” matches the “dot” the government has on file is unclear.

Supposedly, such “marks” are verified by the signature of a witness. In practice, no one looks at the witness signatures at all. No one figures out how many such “witnesses” are on multiple ballots. You do the math. The same person can be placing “dots” or “x’s” on hundreds of ballots and signing all of them, and every single one of those ballots will be accepted and counted.

How many unsigned ballots are counted in every election?

No one knows. No one is trying to find out.

It gets worse. There are tens of thousands of homeless people in Los Angeles. Since they do not have mailing addresses, their ballots are sent to central addresses rather than residences. Those addresses are typically non-profits or homeless shelters affiliated with leftist organizations. That makes it that much easier for someone other than the actual voter to collect, fill out, and return those ballots in bulk.

In fact, California law explicitly says that a homeless person can register to vote without providing a traditional address of any kind. He or she can use a descriptive location (a park, shelter, intersection, or similar spot) as their voting residence, as long as it allows for precinct assignment and mail delivery. The California court ruled it would be “patently unjust” to deny them the vote simply because they lack a conventional home.

Data shows that ballot drops from areas populated by homeless individuals overwhelmingly favored Raman.

It is also worth noting that federal election cases have documented the common practice of paying people in these areas for their votes. People are approached and paid to sign or mark a ballot, and then those ballots in large batches are delivered to processing centers precisely when they are needed.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a fact. In May, federal authorities in Los Angeles charged a woman with paying homeless people to register to vote and then, in a large number of cases, having the requested mail-in ballots sent to her address. She pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Department of Justice and the FBI are now investigating the results of the recent mayoral election in Los Angeles.

Where is the Republican Party on all this? Asleep. Comatose. Pretending that nothing has happened.

In Pennsylvania, after the 2020 Presidential election, a comparison of official county election results to the total number of voters who voted on November 3, 2020, as recorded by the Department of State, showed that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicated that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted.

When all the math was done, the state’s own data showed that 170,830 more votes were counted than people who voted. Those votes came out of thin air with no explanation for how that was possible. The election was certified. No one has ever resolved the issue. The official GOP position is that mail-in voting is safe and secure, and we should embrace it.

Nothing to see here. Move along.

You are told you should trust the security of your elections. That is a lie. You should not. We will either admit that and do what is required to secure the electoral process, or we will stand by and watch as this fraud eats away at the foundations of the republic and the rule of law.