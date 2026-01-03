“Elect more Communists.”

“Seize private property.”

“Private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth-building’ public policy.”

These are all Twitter posts by Cea Weaver, Mamdani’s new Director of the Office to Protect Tenants. Weaver is the former director of coalitions at Housing Justice for All, a group that counts dozens of radical, far-left organizations as coalition members, including the Communist Party of the United States of America and the New York Young Communist League.

Mamdani is wasting no time. He is on record as saying that housing should be “decommodified”, which is Marxist-speak for the idea that the real estate you thought you owned should now belong to the state. He is now moving quickly to put that principle into action. The test case he has chosen involves Pinnacle Realty.

Pinnacle owns a total of 146 properties across New York City. It is in bankruptcy proceedings and wants to sell off 93 of these properties. Thousands of New Yorkers are tenants in these buildings.

There seems to be no question that Pinnacle has done a terrible job of managing and maintaining the properties in question. The list of problems and violations reported by tenants is almost endless. Getting Pinnacle out of the picture and having a responsible entity take over the properties in question seems eminently reasonable.

And, in fact, that is what will happen if the ongoing legal proceedings are allowed to proceed without interference. Another company, Summit Properties, has already offered $451 million to buy the properties in question. In the normal course of affairs, this new company would buy the buildings owned by Pinnacle and then be compelled by the city to make the necessary repairs.

Not so fast. These are not normal times. A revolutionary Marxist is now the Mayor. His point person on this issue is Cea Weaver, the avowed Communist. Turning over private real estate via a sale to a private company does not advance the goal of ending the whole concept of private property. Another solution must be found.

And, it has.

The tenants in the Pinnacle properties have formed something called the Union of Pinnacle Tenants. They are pushing for the Pinnacle properties to be placed under the control of a community land trust. In effect, what that means is that they want the bankruptcy court to order that the properties in question no longer constitute private property. The buildings in question would be “owned” by the trust, which would be under the control of the tenants.

In short, the Union of Pinnacle Tenants is asking that the private real estate in question be taken away from its owner and given to them to run effectively. They are asking for the establishment of what amounts to a real estate commune.

Mamdani has already announced that New York City will now intervene in the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. Mayor Mamdani has directed his Corporation Counsel nominee, Steve Banks, to take “precedent-setting action” in the Bankruptcy Court “on behalf of the tenants” and to “fight for New Yorkers’ interests to safe and habitable homes”. In doing so, the Mayor will “protect tenants” and “mitigate the significant risk of displacement they currently face.”

I will predict what this “precedent-setting” action is likely to be. It will be to support and expand upon the Pinnacle tenants’ proposal that the properties be placed in a land trust. It will be to have the properties placed in a land trust run by the city. In effect, it will be for the City of New York to seize and administer private property.

In fact, Cea Weaver herself spelled out exactly how this would work in a lengthy article she wrote late last year. In that article, she proposed that New York implement an entirely new housing model in which the City would take control of properties itself.

“…Investment in enforcement is not in itself enough. With its multi-billion-dollar capital budget, the City has the capacity to act as a non-speculative market actor… It can use this power—to acquire rent-stabilized housing as a market actor—to drive down costs for operators and improve housing quality across New York.”

“…The City can act as something like a quasi-community land trust: holding land in a city-wide portfolio…To ensure quality housing for renters in a market where the tools of real estate speculation are suppressed, we need to combine the power to enforce housing standards and the power to finance and acquire rental housing—two capacities the City already has.”

“If a new era of housing policy is to begin in New York City, the next Mayoral administration must seize the moment to reset a broken market—not just freezing the rent, but making active policy interventions across the sector—and tenants must organize to defend such an ambitious program against the power bloc that would inevitably seek to thwart it.”

Weaver envisions exactly what Mamdani has prescribed, the end of housing as private property. Homes and apartment buildings will no longer belong to any individual or corporation. They will belong to the state. One presumes this will be only the first step on the road to the state taking control of everything else. Welcome to the revolution.