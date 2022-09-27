The Emperor Has No Clothes is a story by Hans Christian Andersen. It concerns an emperor who claims to be wearing clothes of the finest quality while in fact wearing nothing at all. Only a small child has the courage to point out the obvious and only when he does do the townspeople allow themselves to see that the emperor is naked.

The story once seemed a little absurd. No more. Now, even when the emperor’s nudity is plain to see, much of the country and virtually the entire press establishment pretend they cannot see the obvious. They watch in silence as our emperor, Joe Biden, parades around in public exposed for what he is, a hopelessly corrupt buffoon who is rapidly leading this country into mortal danger.

Biden’s failings are so legion it is hard to know where to begin. On a national security front, however, these failings are rapidly morphing into existential threats to the existence of the republic. In an almost unbelievably short space of time, he has created foreign policy disasters on a truly unprecedented scale.

China has positioned its forces to blockade Taiwan. All that is required to take this from a theoretical exercise to one that changes the balance of power on the planet is for Xi Jinping to give the order for Chinese forces to begin to turn away ships and aircraft bound for Taiwan. That could happen literally any moment.

We are sitting idle while this transpires. Every once in a while, Joe says something incoherent and threatening which the White House quickly “walks back.” The whole world understands that the chances this administration will act to break a Chinese blockade and prevent the absorption of Taiwan are nil. The chances the Chinese will act against Taiwan before 2024 are overwhelming.

Iran stands on the threshold of acquiring nuclear weapons. Multiple experts believe that may happen within weeks. Many believe Iran already has such weapons.

Israel is poised to strike Iran at any moment. All of the progress made under Donald Trump toward true peace in the Middle East is in danger of being washed away. We may see a nuclear exchange in the Middle East before the year is out.

Afghanistan is a terrorist super state. The whole world is watching and waiting for the inevitable, new attacks on the United States by Al Qaida and other radical Islamic groups. Joe says he is pinning his hopes of controlling this growing threat on a handful of drones flown out of Qatar.

Mexico is rapidly becoming a narco-terrorist state. Increasingly, the cartels own the country. Joe has opened our border and abandoned any real effort to control what or who enters the United States. It is only a matter of time until the cartels do in Phoenix what they just did in Tijuana.

In Ukraine we continue to pour jet fuel on a fire we should be trying to put out. American defense contractors are getting filthy rich. Everyone else is suffering.

Putin has lost the war but will not admit it. We ought to be trying to talk him down and negotiate a settlement. Instead, we continue to ratchet up the pressure. For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis perhaps there is an open discussion of a nuclear exchange. This time, though, we do not have John F. Kennedy at the helm. We have a Chinese puppet who has trouble remembering his name.

Meanwhile, we are depleting our war stocks of critical weapons systems and munitions. These are going to Ukraine just as the danger of our ending up in a military confrontation with China is increasing.

We are also depleting our strategic oil reserves, shutting down domestic energy production, and making ourselves ever more vulnerable in the event of a true international crisis. As the prospect of war looms on all fronts, the White House continues to babble about climate change and electric cars.

Nothing has been done to correct the vast number of mistakes we made in handling the COVID pandemic. Last time we suffered through a bad cold season and almost destroyed the economy. In the event we are hit with a serious biological attack we have no plan. We will collapse.

All of this is happening in plain view. This White House, by design or out of staggering incompetence, is destroying the balance of power on the planet and jeopardizing the status of the United States as the world’s preeminent power. We are watching as the international order that has existed since 1945 is undermined and weakened.

We are standing on the edge of a great precipice. The nation is in grave peril. The press continues to prattle on about the danger posed by fictitious nuclear launch codes Donald Trump was hiding in his sock drawer at Mar a Lago. The Department of Homeland Security issues endless warnings about domestic extremists who so far appear to have done nothing violent and seem in most cases to look a lot like mothers enraged at the pornography being peddled to their kids at school.

The danger grows greater every day. We are not talking about setbacks. We are not talking about minor defeats. We are talking about losing our status as the preeminent power on the planet. We are talking about economic collapse, nuclear war, and defeat.

The press remains silent. The Democratic Party cheers as we prepare to drive over the cliff. The controlled opposition in the Republican Party sits and does nothing.

The Emperor has no clothes. We don’t need a small child to tell us that. We just need to admit the obvious – before it is too late.

