The Biden-Harris administration is a debacle the likes of which we have never seen in American history. Let’s step back for a moment, take stock of the situation around the country and the world, and ponder for a moment how we got here.

In several southern states, Hurricane Helene brought unprecedented devastation. One million people are still without power. Entire communities have been wiped from the map.

The Biden administration has responded by announcing that the Department of Homeland Security is short of funds and that critical electrical transformers necessary to restore the grid were sent to Ukraine. Where did DHS’s money go? Well for starters the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has spent $640 million on housing illegals. That’s money taken from law-abiding tax-paying Americans and handed over to help people who deliberately broke our laws and entered our country without authorization.

FEMA gave San Diego almost $20 million earlier this year for a welcome center for illegal immigrants coming into the country. Keep in mind as well that Congress just handed DHS $20 billion dollars in its latest spending bill.

Meanwhile, the economy continues to tank. American credit card debt is at an all-time high. More Americans are living in their cars than at any time in history. Orders for manufactured goods continue to decline. Business all across the country is grinding to a halt.

A growing number of car owners now owe more on their loans than their vehicles are worth, according to a new survey commissioned by the online car buying site CarEdge. “As vehicle prices soar and depreciation accelerates, more car owners are finding themselves owing more on their loans than their cars are worth,” CarEdge concluded from a survey of nearly 1,000 drivers.

When Trump left office, the inflation rate was 1.4%. Eighteen months later, under Biden and Harris, it was 9.1% according to official government statistics.

Americans have accumulated a median emergency savings of just $600. Many have no savings at all.

A new survey released by Bankrate found that, while an overwhelming majority of Americans agree homeownership is the most common American Dream, a whopping 78% of aspiring homeowners say they can’t afford it.

According to a recent Lending Tree survey, 78% of Americans now see fast food as a luxury. Rampant inflation has forced millions of Americans to change their spending habits. All over the country restaurants are closing. Some chains like Red Lobster have been forced to file for bankruptcy.

Chains closing stores across the country include: Hardee's, Bojangles, Popeye's, KFC, Dairy Queen, Papa John's, Arby's, Wendy's, In-N-Out, Burger King, PDQ, Boston Market, and Steak 'N Shake.

Nearly 70% of US counties have at least 25% of residents who rely on government assistance.

Abroad, the Biden-Harris administration has vacillated between pouring jet fuel on the conflict in Ukraine and kowtowing to our enemies in the Middle East and East Asia. Putin is threatening nuclear war and running video simulations of attacks on London with atomic weapons. Iran is barraging Israel and on the doorstep of acquiring nuclear weapons if it does not already have them. Iranian assassination teams targeting Donald Trump and key members of his national security team are operating on our soil with impunity.

The Biden-Harris response to all this has been to demand yet more money for Ukraine and to warn Israel not to retaliate for the most recent missile attack on its soil.

Crime in our major cities is out of control. In Manhattan, three-quarters of the arrests made are of illegal aliens. Tren de Aragua a deadly and powerful Venezuelan gang that formally operated from a prison in that country they had taken over and turned into their headquarters, is spreading like a cancer from coast to coast. The Biden-Harris administration spends most of its time denying the group's existence or pretending that the threat it poses is minimal.

Murders on New York City’s subway system are at their highest level in 25 years. Governor Hochul has deployed the National Guard to try to bolster security. New York is not alone. More police officers were shot in the line of duty in 2023 than in any year in history.

Crime and a terrible economy are crushing Americans’ spirits. More Americans are clinically depressed than at any time in history. The rates are worse among women and minorities. Suicide rates are on the rise, and young Americans are increasingly likely to take their own lives.

The New York City Health Commissioner has announced that the influx of illegals from the southern border is delivering contagious diseases, including tuberculosis and polio, to our neighborhoods. The same diseases are on the rise in other locations overwhelmed by illegals, including California, Texas, and Florida.

Kamala keeps talking about what she will do on Day One. Day One was almost four years ago. We have seen what she has done, and we can’t survive four more years of this dumpster fire.