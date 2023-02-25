The Saucon Valley School District in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley has become the first school district in the state to approve an after-school Satan Club. I wish I could say that was a joke. It is not.

A recent message sent to parents in the District read in part, "Consistent with the law and criteria set out in SVSD Board policy and regulations, the district has approved an organization known as the 'After School Satan Club' to host gatherings after school hours, in the Saucon Valley Middle School."

"It is beyond any Superintendent; it is beyond any school board for them to say 'yes' or 'no.' It is in the hands of the Supreme Court of the United States of America," said June Everett, The National Campaign Director for the "After School Satan Club" with The Satanic Temple.

What information the school district considered before deciding to approve this “club” is unknown. It could not have been extensive, because any reasonable examination of these so-called After School Satan Clubs reveals a great deal of very disturbing information.

The clubs are run by the Satanic Temple. That organization, based in Salem, Massachusetts (no, I am not making that up) is run primarily by an individual calling himself Lucien Greaves. Greaves's real name is unclear. He has also gone by the names Douglas Misicko and Douglas Mesner in the past. He claims to have graduated from Harvard University but that claim cannot be substantiated.

In 2013 Greaves, along with some associates, founded the Satanic Temple. It was created as something between a prank and a con job. It deliberately adopted Satanic imagery, not because Greaves and company were actually pushing worship of Satan, but because they wanted to attack organized religion, particularly Christianity, and mock its symbology.

The Satanic Temple sponsors a group called the Grey Faction. The Grey Faction “invades” (their term) conferences and events geared toward helping victims of childhood sexual abuse. During these “invasions,” Grey Faction members film attendees without their knowledge and permission and then publish these videos in attacks on the attendees. Greaves and his associates have been accused of taking these actions in order to protect pedophiles and prevent their exposure.

David Shurter, a man claiming to have been a victim of ritual child abuse, calls the Mesner/Greaves organization the “False Memory Pedophile Protector Squad”. He states:

“I was always taught if you control the perception of a thing, you control the thing itself- and this is exactly what this group of pedophile protectors has been doing- controlling the perception of child abuse and child trafficking. Doug Mesner, as Lucien Greaves, has been lying about his identity for years and it is just now that he has become public, getting himself arrested for indecent exposure in the process. This whole situation was designed to discredit satanism, child abuse, and religion as a whole- but all I have kept thinking about is where are the children in all this mess?”

Greaves and other members of the Satanic Temple have engaged in a number of high-profile “stunts” in which they deliberately mocked traditional Christian religious practices in highly offensive ways. In one such action, called a “Pink Mass” Greaves and other members of the Temple gathered over the grave of an anti-LGBTQ activist who had passed away and staged what they called a “homo-erotic” ritual involving men kissing on top of the grave. Greaves then exposed himself and rested his genitalia on the gravestone.

One former member of the Temple Shane Bugbee had this to say about Greaves and the formation of the group.

“I’ll try to explain why I have such a disdain for The Satanic Temple, a practical joke turned religion and could be cult, and the reasons behind my need to make that disdain public, as there is seldom one reason…Then Doug told me his main motivation for The Satanic Temple was profit, to create a “substantial income”, that was enough for me to want to cease helping in any way, and to question the true intent of this project. While I am all for profit, I want nothing to do with a cult. Because the people The Satanic Temple wants to extract money from are MY people….”

Greaves has been accused of making a wide variety of anti-Semitic remarks One such commentary is reported as follows.

“Like, I think it’s okay to hate Jews if you hate them because they’re Jewish and they wear a stupid fuckin’ frisbie on their head [correct term: yarmulke or kippah] and walk around [and] think their God’s chosen people, but it’s not okay to hate somebody [‘born of Jewish blood’] just because their parents were stupid fuckin’ Jews and wore stupid frisbies on their head and thought the Jews were God’s chosen people […] Not everybody of Jewish blood is okay with me, it depends on if they follow the Jewish, uh… […] Satanic Jews are fine.”

The Satanic Temple organized a “Black Mass” at Harvard and also pushed for the installation of a statue of Satan at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. It holds an annual conference called SatanCon. The Temple performs abortion rituals designed to make participants feel good about aborting their babies. The Temple’s online abortion clinic is called Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Abortion Clinic to mock Justice Alito who wrote the majority opinion overturning Roe v Wade.

The Temple is rapidly starting after-school clubs all across the nation to spread its ideology.

Whatever the Temple of Satan is it is evil. Whatever its founder is it is reprehensible. He may have intended his use of the imagery of the Devil to be sarcastic. It has proven to be entirely accurate.

The Devil’s con man has come to Pennsylvania, and at least one school district just handed over its children to him.