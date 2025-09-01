President Trump has crushed crime in the nation’s capital. He is threatening to move next against lawlessness in Baltimore. The Democratic Party is up in arms. They will not stand for this “fascism” and “oppression.”

Let’s cut through the nonsense and talk facts for a moment.

Crime in America is a serious problem in a relative handful of urban areas. These areas are primarily occupied by poor Black people.

So, the people who are actually being murdered, raped, beaten, or robbed on any given day are precisely those people the Democratic Party claims it cares about.

“While murders and other violent crime in Los Angeles County and some other major urban areas have spread out to parts of those counties that didn’t previously experience much crime, nationwide murders appear to be coming even more concentrated in a small set of counties. When it comes to murder, there are three types of counties in the United States. Most counties experience no murders, a smaller set where there are a few murders, and then a tiny set of counties where murders are very common. In 2020, 52% of counties (with 10% of the population) had no murders. 68% of counties have no more than one murder, and about 18% of the population. These counties account for only 2.6% of all murders in the country. The worst 1% of counties (the worst 31 counties) have 21% of the population and 42% of the murders. The worst 2% of counties (62 counties) contain 31% of the population and 56% of the murders. The worst 5% of counties contain 47% of the population and account for 73% of murders. But even within those counties, the murders are very heavily concentrated in small areas.”

Murders in the US Are Very Concentrated, and They Are Becoming Even More So.

Crime Prevention Research Center

“Despite accounting for only 14% of the U.S. population, Black people account for 60% of those killed by firearm homicide each year. On average, Black people are over 11.5 times more likely to be victims of firearm homicide than their non-Hispanic white peers.”

Brady United

Since Baltimore seems to be next on Trump’s list of cities to clean up, let’s illustrate exactly what is going on by taking a deep dive into the crime statistics in that city and where crime occurs.

“Yes, Baltimore is very dangerous as it has a crime rate of 6,170 per 100,000 residents, which is 164% higher than the national average. Baltimore struggles with gang and drug-related violent crimes and has a particularly high murder rate of 36 per 100,000 people, which is more than 700% higher than the US average.

Simply put, Baltimore is one of the worst cities in the USA due to its incredibly high violent crime rates.”

Property Club

That sounds pretty bad. It gets a lot worse if you dive in a little deeper and start looking at the specific neighborhoods that are most crime-ridden and who lives there.

Middle East

“The most dangerous neighborhood in Baltimore is Middle East. This neighborhood is located in East Baltimore and has a population of 7,100. Although Middle East may be located near Johns Hopkins Medical Center, the neighborhood has undergone extensive urban decay, with entire streets being nearly abandoned. With a crime rate of 10,945 per 100,000, Middle East Baltimore has a crime rate that is 445% higher than the Maryland state average. Not only is the property crime rate extremely high, but Middle East is one of the most violent neighborhoods in Baltimore.”

Property Club

Middle East is 87.5% Black.

West Baltimore

“West Baltimore is also one of the worst neighborhoods in Baltimore. Although it is located near the University of Maryland’s downtown campuses, West Baltimore has a crime rate that is a whopping 350% above the national average. West Baltimore has among the worst ranking schools and employment prospects in the city, with many residents living below the poverty line. Despite recent renovation projects, West Baltimore remains one of the most violent neighborhoods in the city.”

Property Club

West Baltimore is 81.8% Black.

Greenmount East

“Greenmount East has a population of 11,041 and a total crime rate that is 277% above the national average, making it one of the worst neighborhoods in Baltimore. This neighborhood is known for having high rates of burglary and theft and for being a major gang area in Baltimore. Shootings are fairly common in Greenmount East and other violent crimes such as assaults. Residents report not feeling adequately protected by police, and traveling through this area on foot isn’t recommended.”

Property Club

Greenmount East is 94.3% Black.

I could go on, but I think you get the point. The folks living in Roland Park in northern Baltimore, a wealthy, predominantly white area, are not feeling the pain. They avoid the areas of the city where crime is occurring like the plague. Their kids go to private schools. They vacation at the shore. Crime for them is something they see on the news.

Not so for the Black population of Baltimore living in the dying remnants of once vibrant working-class neighborhoods. For them, gunfire is a daily occurrence. They are afraid to let their kids walk to school alone. They are afraid to walk to the convenience store after dark.

These are the people the Democratic Party claims to represent. These are the Americans they pretend to champion. The reality is very different. The reality is that the Party cares about these people exactly once a year when votes are counted, and after that, they don’t care at all that Black people are being victimized.