“When did Noah build the Ark?”

“Before the rain.”

Robert Redford, “Spy Games”

The meaning of the line is self-evident. The time to prepare is before the crisis. When things go sideways, if you are unprepared, you are in trouble.

Apparently, the Republicans in the state legislature in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania don’t understand the concept.

For two years, Patriot groups all around Pennsylvania have called on the state legislature to do its duty and fix the horribly broken election system in the state. The rules change constantly. Virtually all safeguards have been removed from the system. No one really understands what to do, and the opportunities for theft and fraud are endless.

The state legislature has mouthed platitudes. It has promised to investigate what happened in 2020. That investigation has somehow never concluded. No reforms have been made. The 2022 election is already underway, and nothing has been fixed.

The Democrats apparently listened to Redford. They are organized. They are moving.

In Pennsylvania, as is true all across the country, the Democrats have perfected the art of marrying activist officials with extraordinarily well-financed non-profits. The officials are in a position to take action utilizing the powers of the state. The non-profits bring the power of money, of the mob in the street, and perhaps most of all, the lawyers.

In Pennsylvania, the lawyers are on full display. The NAACP, the League of Women Voters, and multiple other left-wing organizations, all represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed suit on Friday against every county in the state of Pennsylvania. Reacting to a recent Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruling that invalidated mail-in ballots that were undated the plaintiffs are seeking to have a federal court rule that the Supreme Court’s decision was a violation of the Civil Rights Act.

The argument boils down to this, as specified in the pleadings filed by the ACLU.

“The Materiality Provision of the Civil Rights Act prohibits disqualifying voters “because of an error or omission on any record or paper relating to any application, registration, or other act requisite to voting if such error or omission is not material in determining whether such individual is qualified under State law to vote in such election.” 52 U.S.C. § 10101(a)(2)(B) (formerly codified at 42 U.S.C. § 1971).”

“The rejection of otherwise valid ballots for immaterial errors or omissions on voting-related paperwork is contrary to the Materiality Provision of the Civil Rights Act, 52 U.S.C. § 10101(a)(2)(B), and will result in the disenfranchisement of Pennsylvania voters who submitted timely mail-in ballots in the 2022 election and all future elections, unless and until enjoined by this Court.”

Per the ACLU, it does not matter if a ballot is dated or not. The omission of a date is immaterial. Not counting votes for lack of a date is immaterial and should not matter.

Never mind what the state legislature of Pennsylvania says. Never mind what the highest state court in Pennsylvania says. The ACLU seeks to have the federal government, in the form of an unelected appointee, substitute his judgment and impose his will.

“PRAYER FOR RELIEF

WHEREFORE, Plaintiffs respectfully request that this Court enter judgment

in favor of Plaintiffs and provide the following relief:

1. Declaration that rejecting timely submitted mail-in ballots based solely on a missing or incorrect date next to the voter’s signature on the return envelope violates the Materiality Provision of the Civil Rights Act, 52 U.S.C. § 10101(a)(2)(B).

2. Injunctive relief preliminarily and permanently enjoining Defendants and all persons acting on their behalf from:

a. Rejecting or otherwise not counting the otherwise-valid mail-in ballots timely submitted by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day based solely on a missing or incorrect date on the return envelope; and

b. Certifying the 2022 election in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or any Pennsylvania county or any subsequent election without counting such mail-in ballots.

3. Award costs and attorneys’ fees pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 1988; and

4. Grant such other relief as this Court deems just and appropriate.”

https://www.democracydocket.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Preview_d068778c-0801-4fa7-8272-ed736a340adb.pdf

At the same time that the ACLU filed suit to overturn the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision tossing out undated ballots, the highly partisan Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman, sent a message to every county in Pennsylvania asking them to fill out a “survey”. That survey asks these officials to separate all undated ballots received in each county BY PARTY.

“Dear county election official,

To begin to gather information related to segregated undated and incorrectly dated Absentee and Mail-in ballots, please complete this brief survey by COB Monday, 11/7. Please complete as much of the survey as you can.”

Email from Secretary of State to all county election officials sent November 5, 2022.

“2022 General Election Undated/Incorrectly Dated Absentee & Mail-in Ballots

Details regarding the amount of Absentee & Mail-in Ballots with date issues for the 2022 General Election

Required

1.Please select your county

2.How many undated Absentee & Mail-in Democratic Party ballots were returned to your office for the 2022 General Election?

3.How many undated dated Absentee & Mail-in Republican Party ballots were returned to your office for the 2022 General Election?

4.How many undated Absentee & Mail-in Other Party ballots were returned to your office for the 2022 General Election?

5.If you do not know the amount of undated Absentee & Mail-in ballots by party breakdown, enter the overall number of undated ballots returned to your office.

6.How many incorrectly dated Absentee & Mail-in Democratic Party ballots were returned to your office for the 2022 General Election?

7.How many incorrectly dated Absentee & Mail-in Republican Party ballots were returned to your office for the 2022 General Election?

8.How many incorrectly dated Absentee & Mail-in Other Party ballots were returned to your office for the 2022 General Election?

9.If you do not know the amount of incorrectly dated Absentee & Mail-in ballots by party breakdown, enter the overall number of undated ballots returned to your office.”

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=QSiOQSgB1U2bbEf8Wpob3gKnZub1rqpMrXut4fypu61URDFRSkhYTzJSSjFVVVZQR05DSFE2RjBMSy4u

There is, of course, no conceivable valid reason why the “non-partisan” office of the Secretary of State should want to know how undated ballots break down by party affiliation. The whole purpose of the office is, supposedly, to guarantee a level playing field and remain aloof from partisan politics.

This message has nothing to do with legitimate official business. The purpose of the “survey” is transparent. It is to gather data to assist the plaintiffs in the lawsuit brought by the ACLU. The hope is clearly to show some disparate impact by party of the Supreme Court’s decision.

This is collusion. This is a machine working, every part in concert, to manipulate the result of an election already underway. This is part of a broader effort to dictate the result of what is supposed to be a free, fair, and impartial process.

The deluge of Democratic machinations has begun. The rain is already falling. The Republicans in Harrisburg are still asleep.