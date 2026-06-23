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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
7h

There is one key item missing in this informative piece, and that is CIA Director Ratcliffe.

He is not a foreign policy guy.

He has no field experience as an INTEL analyst either civilian or military.

He has no "operations" background.

His resume would target him for the DOJ not CIA.

Trump is not very good with personnel selection.

Ratcliffe will not be the guy to clean house. It's almost too late now.

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Bill Caffery's avatar
Bill Caffery
6h

What’s apparently going on at the CIA and so many other Federal agencies is the bureaucratic equivalent of metastasis, an organizational cancer growing throughput our government. May God help us all.

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