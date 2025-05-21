“The purpose of a stay-behind force is plainly stated in the name: pre-designated operatives who plan to hide, survive, and eventually operate in the rear area of an advancing enemy. Stay-behind forces can slow advances, buy time, impose costs, create confusion, and psychologically demoralize an invading enemy. “

In the world of special operations and intelligence, a conflict does not end simply because your adversary has overrun a particular area. You continue the fight in other ways. You go underground. You dig in. You work clandestinely and prevent your enemy from consolidating his hold on the area he has occupied. Ultimately, he will be forced out, and you will prevail.

The operatives of the Deep State understand this principle very well. They dug in during the first Trump Presidency and ultimately drove the President from office. They are following the same playbook this time around.

Trump has put in place his trusted lieutenants in key government agencies. In most cases, however, his appointees remain surrounded by the same senior individuals who were in place under Joe Biden. That doesn’t just mean they are identified with failed policies or another political party. In many cases, it means they were part and parcel of an unprecedented effort to subvert the Constitution and undermine the rule of law.

The infamous Russiagate scandal began with an absurd, poorly sourced dossier compiled at the direction of individuals within Hillary Clinton’s campaign. It was designed to smear Donald Trump and deny him the Presidency. The information in that dossier was then injected into the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence communities, where it became the basis of an illegitimate investigation into non-existent collusion between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Along the way, many very highly placed individuals in federal service in the FBI, CIA, and elsewhere broke the law and violated their oaths of office.

None of them has gone to jail. While most are no longer in federal service, in many cases, they continue to exercise strong influence over serving federal employees in senior positions. John Brennan may no longer have a security clearance, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have reach.

President Trump was pursued and directly targeted by prosecutors and judges for clearly partisan reasons. They sought to bankrupt him. They sought to imprison him. They perverted our entire system of justice. In most cases, those individuals remain in office. None of them have been prosecuted or impeached.

In advance of the 2020 election, a group of former senior intelligence officers conspired to falsely brand Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation”. In so doing, they convinced the American people to disregard its contents and helped put Joe Biden in the White House. Evidence suggesting very strongly that Biden was compromised by the Chinese Communists and had taken millions of dollars from individuals directly tied to Chinese intelligence was buried. We put a man who may have been a controlled asset of Beijing in the White House.

No one has ever been held accountable.

Multiple key associates of the President were prosecuted for absurd “crimes”. Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon were imprisoned. Their only real “crimes” were that they stood against the Deep State and had the moral courage to refuse to knuckle under.

The men and women who perverted justice and sent these American patriots to prison remain in place and untouched.

These are select “highlights” only. Over the course of at least eight years, powerful men and women, many of them in federal service, worked first to prevent Donald Trump from becoming President and then to stage the first coup in American history and remove him from office. They presumed to replace the constitutional republic in place for over two hundred years with an oligarchy in which the “anointed” would decide who would rule.

These individuals have not gone away. They have not been swept from office. They have not been imprisoned or, in most cases, faced any consequences at all. Even those who have moved out of federal service remain immensely influential and have tremendous reach into federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies. When John Brennan was removed as CIA Director in Trump’s first term, his replacement ended up being Gina Haspel, a Brennan protégé, and nothing of consequence changed. The same principle is at work today.

Donald Trump, in speaking before Congress, famously said, “The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over.” Sadly, that is not true. It is a worthy aspiration, but we have a lot of work to do before we can claim it is a reality.

Fully 75% of senior federal officials say they would disobey a Presidential order with which they disagreed. Those people do not think they answer to the President. They consider themselves part of the resistance. They are the Deep State’s stay-behind operatives, and they are still taking their orders from the men and women who are dedicated to destroying Trump and his movement.