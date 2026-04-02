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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
4d

Trump was given a package of faulty goods. It wasn't just about Iran. It was setting the stage for the final push bringing on the great reset.

It is not a biblical prophecy; it is a conversion of sorts wanted by the Zionist for a very long time and they have paid a small $$$ fortune to the USG cadre and most of the Protestant churches. As bad as the terrorism that emanates from Iran is, it seems Israel would allow that entire area, ME, to be wrecked beyond reason, perhaps to keep Palestine for itself.

Tulsi is one of a very few critical thinkers in D.C. The public has had decades of conditioning on who is an ally or enemy with no grey area in between. Well over a year in and Trump is finally rearranging the deck chairs. I hope Gabbard gets to stay in the fight.

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
4d

It's all flowing together of sorts.

Bongino walked away.

Patel seems to be a shrinking violet.

Bondi couldn't execute.

And now Gabbard is potentially on the ropes?

Washington is a dangerous place.

And the GOP doesn't have Trumps back.

Is anyone from the good team paying attention

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