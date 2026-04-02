The buzz in D.C. is that Tulsi Gabbard is about to be forced out as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). There are many theories as to why. The answer in my mind is clear. The Deep State is winning. The entrenched Washington bureaucracy that believes it has the right to rule regards her as the last threat to its survival. She must go.

Upon her arrival as DNI, Gabbard pushed aggressive reforms: cutting the ODNI workforce/budget, ending a temporary intelligence reform task force, firing officials seen as opposing Trump, and revoking security clearances for dozens (including some accused of politicizing intelligence on Russia, elections, etc.). Gabbard, last August, pledged to slash ODNI by just under 50 percent, a move she said would save taxpayer money and return the intelligence community to its “core mission.” Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) later helped codify further reductions in ODNI’s size. These moves drew criticism from intelligence community insiders and Democrats but aligned with Trump’s “drain the swamp” agenda.

Tulsi came in with the full intention of reforming the IC. She did not care that she was breaking people’s rice bowls and threatening the status quo. She still does not care. She thinks the IC needs to be fixed and that the American people deserve better. There is good reason to agree with her.

We just suffered another in a long list of catastrophic intelligence failures. We went to war with Iran based on the representation that a sudden, intensive decapitation strike would cause the regime to collapse. That did not happen. It was never going to happen.

Perhaps the Israelis who led the charge on taking us to war truly believed Iran would fold. Perhaps they lied to us deliberately in order to get us involved. That remains unclear. What is crystal clear, however, is that the CIA failed in its fundamental responsibility to provide the President with the kind of intelligence on enemy plans and intentions that he needed in order to accurately assess the threats facing the country.

Satellites, drones, and electronic eavesdropping equipment can tell you a lot. They can’t tell you what is in an enemy’s head. They can’t tell you when he is bluffing or when he will dig in his heels and fight to the death. For that, you need spies.

You can’t recruit spies sitting in Northern Virginia watching PowerPoint presentations. You don’t recruit them by putting ads on the Internet either. You recruit spies out in the back alleys and remote valleys of the world. You recruit spies in dangerous places amongst dangerous people. You recruit spies face-to-face in places where big budgets and flat screen computer monitors are meaningless, and only your wits keep you alive.

Big Washington doesn’t like that kind of thing very much. It’s gritty. It’s scary. Most of all, perhaps it doesn’t easily lend itself to big budgets, massive multi-year programs, and obscene corporate profits. Much better to just think in terms of new buildings, huge technical programs, and burying everything in groupthink and corporate jargon. Much safer to just maintain the status quo.

What we ought to be doing right now is asking some really hard questions about CIA. How is it that fourteen months into Donald Trump’s second term, there have been no significant firings at CIA? How is it that the dysfunctional operationally-neutered bureaucracy created by John Brennan remains intact? When was the last time anybody in Washington read a CIA product that contained any actual human intelligence worth a damn?

The Deep State does not want anyone to ask any of those questions. It knows best, and its continued existence is much more important than any effort at reform. We will not question CIA’s dysfunction; rather, Gabbard’s enemies will attack her for having the integrity not to sign on to the Israelis’ extreme and unsupported claims of an imminent threat from Iranian missiles and nuclear weapons. That is a pretext only. Tulsi has to go because the Deep State must survive.