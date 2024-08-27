It’s the day after the November election. Donald Trump is the clear winner. The Biden-Harris nightmare is almost over. Within months an administration characterized by incompetence and appeasement will be replaced by one following Teddy Roosevelt’s guidance.

“Speak softly and carry a big stick.”

The window of opportunity is closing. What will China do? Will it wait and bide its time, or will it seize the chance to move before sanity returns to Washington, DC?

You may see the troubling signs of the answer in what China is doing right now.

For the first time ever a Chinese aircraft just violated Japanese airspace. The aircraft was identified as a reconnaissance plane that flew over the Danjo Islands to the west of the southern island of Kyushu. Japan launched a formal protest in response to the action.

Meanwhile, China continues to wage what amounts to low-level warfare against the Philippines in and around disputed areas in the South China Sea. A few days ago a Chinese warship rammed a Filipino vessel and then turned water cannons on it. This is part of an ongoing effort on the part of Beijing to physically block Filipino vessels from areas that China has claimed in violation of international law.

"The CCG (Chinese Coast Guard) vessels made close perilous maneuvers that resulted in ramming, blasted horns, and deployed water cannon against the BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources) vessel, eventually leading to the latter's engine failure," according to an official statement by the government of the Philippines.

China did not deny the incident but blamed the Filipino ship despite the fact that video evidence makes pretty clear what happened. CCG spokesman Gan Yu said the Filipino vessel "deliberately collided" with a CCG ship, and added apparently with a straight face that the Chinese then "promptly rescued the Philippine personnel who fell into the water."

Subsequently, the Chinese rammed another Filipino vessel, this one a Coast. Guard ship. A few days prior Manila accused Beijing of firing flares at one of its aircraft as it patrolled portions of the South China Sea well outside Chinese territorial waters.

Meanwhile, China has intensified its military activity around Taiwan. The Chinese are operating aircraft and ships in proximity to Taiwan and are routinely violating Taiwan’s airspace. The intent is clear. China is maintaining pressure on Taiwan and signaling it is deadly serious about reunification.

Lest all this posturing be insufficient to telegraph Chinese intent academics at China's Xiamen University in Fujian recently laid out a detailed blueprint for how to reshape Taiwan in Beijing's image after a forced unification with the island nation. This blueprint provides that China should:

- Set up a shadow government in advance of reunification.

- Establish a committee to focus on "post-takeover policies" spanning law, currency conversion, customs, and integration of infrastructure.

- Create procedures by which civil servants, teachers and members of the military would be screened for suitability for use post-occupation.

- Establish "a highly realistic physical environment" in which to train Chinese personnel for the task of assimilating Taiwan.

- Recruit Taiwanese "cadres who are familiar with the mainland" to advise Chinese planners on local norms to help shorten the "transition period.”

The paper also mentioned activating a fifth column of pro-CCP agents and sympathizers embedded in Taiwan. This suggests strongly that Beijing already has in place the necessary assets to make this a reality. Previous reporting suggests that Communist China has a vast network of pro-China agents, sympathizers, and organizations in Taiwan. These operatives are embedded across multiple sectors, including economics, media, culture, religion, industry, and politics.

Much attention has been paid in recent years to the possibility of China moving to invade Taiwan. What Bejing’s current actions suggest strongly is that we can expect more of the same kind of pressure shifting ultimately into a full-scale blockade of Taiwan. That blockade would likely begin as a more muscular version of what we are already seeing in the South China Sea. China already maintains that Taiwan is a breakaway province and that its dispute with the island is an internal matter.

In keeping with that legal fiction, Chinese vessels and aircraft would begin to assert their right to intercept and inspect all ships going to or leaving Taiwan. They would simultaneously demand that all air travel to and from Taiwan occur subject to their approval. This would constitute a total blockade of the island but one presented to the world as simply a matter of China enforcing its own national sovereignty.

Simultaneously, I think it is easy at this stage to envision China signaling strongly to the Japanese and the Filipinos that it would be in their best interest to take a step back and not get involved. That would leave the Biden-Harris administration in the position of having to take the lead in what could easily become a direct, military confrontation with Communist China on its doorstep. The chances a bunch of folks who can’t handle the Houthis are going toe to toe with Red China are nil.

We have already seen China carrying out large-scale drills for just such an action in the waters around Taiwan. We have also seen the use of the Chinese Coast Guard in exactly this kind of activity around the Taiwanese islands like Kinmen just off the coast of China. In that area, China has stated expressly that it will use lethal force to expel foreign ships from waters Beijing has unilaterally claimed.

What’s that translate to? Capitulation. The occupation of Taiwan. A seismic shift in the balance of power worldwide. All that could happen the day after the election.