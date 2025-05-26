AND Magazine

Linda Curran
2h

Can't keep up with the violent loonies. Why isn't this front page news and why isn't he on the top 10 enemies' list of the FBI?

Dave Ball
4h

... all of which begs the question as to where free speech ends and incitement to violence begins. Saying "the theater is hot" is a long way from yelling "fire" in the theater.

I don't suppose there is any chance that people like Chambers see the hypocrisy and irony in the capitalistically accumulated wealth he enjoys and his disavowal of capitalism?

