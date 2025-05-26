Unity of Fields is the current name for a group that used to call itself Palestine Action. It organizes actions against Jewish and Israeli interests in the United States and the United Kingdom. It urges support for Palestinian terrorists. It has applauded the recent killing of two individuals outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. Following those murders, it posted this text online.

"We have had too many martyrs. We desperately need more revolutionists who are completely willing and ready at all times to KILL to change conditions.

Just to be ready to die does not make a revolutionist—it just makes a martyr—”revolutionary suicide” and “only those who die are proven revolutionaries”—are bullshit—tripping escapist bullshit-—a revolutionist escapes death as a natural phenomenon, but MUST be ready to KILL to change conditions.

Revolution is ARMED STRUGGLE—revolution is VIOLENCE—revolution is WAR—revolution is BLOODSHED—and the “duty of a revolutionary is to make revolution"....

In conclusion—we would like to leave these few thoughts—We wish you revolutionary victory in all that you do. But remember—the degree of racial co-existence greatly depends on your successes. Secondly—remember that this is not a national war, but a global war—and we who are in the eye of this evil, monstrous octopus—we who are in the belly of the beast—a lot depends on us! Thirdly—remember “In a revolution one wins or dies!” The stakes are very high—humanity versus inhumanity—do you recall the old “Ask what you can do for your country?”—Destroy it—mentally, morally, psychologically, and physically—destroy it. And whatever you do—do it good!

Your fellow guerillas in the revolution."

That’s the text of a message sent by the Black Panthers to the Weather Underground in 1971. Its republication at this time is deliberate, and the message is clear. The time for talking is over. Let the killing begin.

Unity of Fields followed the post above by putting this message online.

"According to the PFLP, the enemy camp is a triad: The Israeli Entity (Zionist movement), global imperialism, and Arab reactionaries. This, the Front argued, was a precise diagnosis of the conflict. Consequently, it maintained that targeting the enemy should not be restricted by geography, since the enemy itself had made the entire world a battlefield."

Behind the Enemy Everywhere: Return of Palestinian External Ops? by Moussa al-Sadah

The message here is no less clear. As they say repeatedly, “Bring the war home.” The time for talking, peaceful protest, and occupying buildings has come and gone. If you are a real revolutionary, you will get to work and start killing people.

Unity of Fields, then known as Palestinian Action, appeared first in early 2023 when it began organizing anti-Israeli events. Since then, its rhetoric, like that of other pro-Palestinian groups, has escalated. It now says openly that it is dedicated to opening a “new front of insurgency” in the United States. The group has celebrated the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Not too long ago, Unity of Fields called on people to set police officers on fire.

"If the pigs are advancing on your barricades, push them back by any means necessary," the post read. It then added "Instead of lighting the barricades on fire, why not aim a little further?" followed by two bacon emojis, indicating burnt 'pigs.' 'Pig' is slang for a police officer.

One of the key figures behind Unity of Fields is James “Fergie” Chambers. Chambers is sort of an American Fidel Castro. Castro grew up the son of a wealthy sugar plantation owner and was educated in the best schools. Similarly, Chambers comes from money and is now using that money to destroy the country that made his family rich.

Chambers is not subtle. In November 2023, he told Los Angeles Magazine that he had been paying the legal fees of Palestine Action members arrested in various demonstrations. He then added, “I chant death to America every day…Imperialism is the death of humanity.”

Chambers is an heir to the family fortune of Cox Enterprises. He is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

James “Fergie” Chambers identifies as a communist of the “revolutionary Marxist-Leninist” variety. He is antagonistic toward those on the left who he considers to be insufficiently militant, and has stated that people “vaguely calling for peace and love” give him “actual bloodlust.” One group he explicitly criticized was Jewish Voice for Peace, a pro-Palestinian Jewish organization that has criticized Israeli policies towards Palestinians. 3 He has repeatedly called for destructive militant activity against the United States. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “We need to start making people who support Israel actually afraid to go out in public. We need to make all of white america [sic] afraid that everything they have stolen is going to be burned to the ground.” He has also written that he wished to “f[***] America in its dead, rotting face.” Other targets for his anti-American stance include military and law enforcement personnel, private property owners, and “capitalists.”

Influence Watch

We are well past the point when pro-Palestinian groups were content to camp out on campus, shout some slogans, and call it a day. The war has come home. The killing has already started, and people like our very own Fidel Castro, James Chambers, want a lot more bloodshed.