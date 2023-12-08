Senator GRAHAM: “So, blinking red lights analogy about 9/11 — all the lights were blinking red before 9/11, apparently. Obviously, all of us missed it. Would you say that there’s multiple blinking red lights out there?”

FBI Director WRAY: “I see blinking lights everywhere I turn.”

Senator GRAHAM: “One of my concerns is after [the withdrawal from] Afghanistan, we put international terrorism on steroids. Are you concerned that international terrorism threats to the homeland are rising as the [southern] border continues to be broken?”

FBI Director WRAY: “I am concerned that we are in… a heightened threat environment from foreign terrorist organizations for a whole host of reasons and obviously their ability to exploit any port of entry, including our southwest border… We have seen an increase in so-called KSTs, ‘known or suspected terrorists’, attempting to cross over the last five years.”

That exchange took place only days ago during testimony by Director Wray before the U.S. Senate. It is only the latest in a series of statements made by Wray in recent weeks telling us that every indicator we have tells us that something very bad is likely to happen inside the United States in the near future.

Meanwhile, our southern border no longer exists. The Border Patrol has been transformed into a Welcome Wagon for illegal immigrants, and all across Central America, a conveyor belt of camps funded largely by the United States government moves millions of people from all over the world into our country in violation of all existing laws. We have no effective methodology for vetting these people. We have no idea who they are or why they are here.

Asked about proposals to change that situation recently, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said building a wall, limiting asylum, and ending automatic parole of illegals would “do violence to our fundamental values.” His boss, Joe Biden assures us that Al Qaida is no longer a threat and that the Taliban are now helping us fight terrorism. No word on whether or not the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy have joined in that alliance.

“Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaida would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban," Biden said. "What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”

The truth is, of course, terrifyingly different. Afghanistan is a terrorist super state. It is now home to dozens of international terrorist groups that enjoy safehaven and financial support there. The Taliban and Al Qaida are so closely linked that senior Al Qaida personnel now hold positions in the Taliban government.

‘The link between the Taliban and both Al-Qaida and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains strong and symbiotic. A range of terrorist groups have greater freedom of maneuver under the Taliban de facto authorities. They are making good use of this, and the threat of terrorism is rising in both Afghanistan and the region … the Taliban have not delivered on the counter-terrorism provisions under the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban.” United Nations Report June 2023

“In Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Taliban continues to provide sanctuary to al Qaeda and al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Al Qaeda’s assessed but unannounced emir is Saif al Adel, who may have freedom of movement between Iran and Afghanistan and may be seeking to increase influence over al Qaeda’s affiliates, especially AQAP. Senior al Qaeda figures remain in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s protection, and the group has established new training camps and safe houses where it sends new recruits. Al Qaeda is rebuilding its transnational attack capability.”

“Al Qaeda’s relationship with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been reinvigorated in the Taliban-provided sanctuary in Afghanistan. AQIS’s relationship with the TTP may be deepening, as reports indicate it may be helping the TTP work around certain Taliban-imposed restrictions in Afghanistan and providing strategic guidance to the TTP’s operations in Pakistan. AQIS seeks to expand outside Afghanistan-Pakistan into Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar. The Haqqani network holds key positions in the Taliban administration, and though there is open disagreement with the Taliban emir’s decisions, they are obeyed. The TTP broke its cease-fire with the Pakistani government and has since escalated attacks in Pakistani territory.”

The Critical Threats Project, September 2023

The Pakistani Taliban operating from bases in Afghanistan are waging war on the Pakistani government with the goal of capturing Islamabad and gaining control of one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals. Al Qaida is in active discussions about buying or stealing Pakistani atomic weapons. Portions of Pakistan are already under the control of Taliban shadow governments. Seventy-five percent of the suicide attacks inside Pakistan since the fall of Kabul have been carried out by Afghans.

In the Middle East American bases in Iraq and Syria are under almost continuous attack from Iranian-backed Shia terrorist groups. Hezbollah has threatened to attack the United States. Hamas has threatened to attack the United States. The Iranian-backed Houthis have already attacked U.S. naval vessels on multiple occasions.

The world is on fire. Terrorist groups are multiplying, increasing their strength and openly talking about operations on our soil. I would say that we are back to where we were before 9/11 but that would understate the threat level. Our adversaries are emboldened, armed to the teeth, and taking full advantage of the fact that we are doing nothing to deter them. We are not facing another 9/11. We are facing the prospect of something much, much worse.

Wray knows that. That’s why he put his warning on the record in advance of what is coming.

We are standing still. We are wide open. We are just waiting for the coming assault on America.

